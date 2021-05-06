Spring planting in its early stages across Montana

As Montana moves more into the heart of spring, it is hard to avoid the elephant in the room: drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 88 percent of Montana is dry or abnormally dry. Within that statistic, 28 percent of the state is at least considered D2 or higher. However, the week ending April 23 did bring some scattered showers across the state, which was greatly appreciated.

Wibaux County, located on the Montana/North Dakota border, is currently classified as D3. MSU Extension agent Danielle Harper has observed that producers in the county are hesitant to seed as they hold out for moisture.

“We’ve gotten tiny bits of moisture this past week, but other than that, we haven’t got much. In town you can tell the gutters ran, but the ground isn’t even wet,” she said on April 28.

Despite the mist of rain, soil moisture conditions across the state are still significantly lower than previous years. According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), USDA, topsoil moisture conditions, for the week ending April 23, were 39 percent adequate-to-surplus, off from the previous week of 43 percent and drastically lower than last’s year report of 98 percent at this time. Subsoil moisture conditions tell a similar story at 36 percent adequate-to-surplus compared to 95 percent last year.

The Montana spring has been slow to warm up, as well. Several counties across the state still report temperatures dipping down to freezing or below at night. The cool temperatures have impacted the greening up of both winter wheat and rangelands.