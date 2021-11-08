Stuber family raises seed potatoes in the Gallatin Valley

Montana’s Gallatin Valley has become one of the state’s most sought-after places, but the valley has more to offer than just stunning views. Its ideal elevation, annual precipitation, and access to irrigation water also makes the valley the perfect climate for raising seed potatoes.

Travis and Melissa Stuber are beginning their fifth year as seed potato farmers in Manhattan, Mont., located in the heart of the Gallatin Valley. The couple is farming land originally homesteaded by Melissa’s family five generations ago. For the Stubers, a passion for growing quality seed potatoes runs as deep as their Dutch heritage.

They grow approximately 180 acres of certified G3 Russet Burbank, Russet Norkota, and Russet Clearwater seed potatoes each year. Beings as G3 tubers are the last stage of the seed potato process, the Stubers sell their crop beginning in late March to commercial potato growers across the Pacific Northwest and North Dakota. The potatoes eventually are used in processing for such things as french fries.

Travis Stuber says he has chosen to stick with raising exclusively G3 seed potatoes largely due to the fact that the farm has always been set up to do just that. In the state of Montana, growers can only plant early-generation seed potatoes grown within the state. The blessing of farming in the heart of Montana’s seed potato country means there is plenty of access to early-generation potatoes.

“Our neighbors do such a good job of growing seed potatoes and we are more than happy to buy from them,” Travis Stuber said.