Sustainable Oils to build grain storage facility in Havre

Sustainable Oils, Inc., a Seattle-based renewable fuels company specializing in the research and production of camelina, recently announced they have purchased 45 acres of land near Havre, Mont. The plan is to build a 600,000-bushel grain storage facility with construction estimated to begin as soon as the ground thaws in the spring. The facility is expected to be fully operational by October of 2022.

Sustainable Oils is a feedstock subsidiary company of Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (GCEH). GCEH is a vertically-integrated renewable fuel company dedicated to the production of biofuels from beginning to end.

Since the company’s inception, Sustainable Oils has had a close working relationship with CHS-Big Sky, so it is fitting the recent purchased land is adjacent to the CHS-Havre facility, which will make shipping the camelina to GCEH’s Bakersfield, Calif., refinery a much easier proposition.

“This facility will be built so it can convey grain from the elevator we are building to the rail line that services CHS-Havre,” explained Barney Bernstein, vice president of North America operations for Sustainable Oils, Inc.

When Sustainable Oils first introduced camelina in Montana, it specifically targeted growers across Montana’s Hi-Line. Building their first grain storage facility in Havre seemed logical as that was where camelina production began and it is the area where contracted acres are expected to expand moving forward.

In 2021, Sustainable Oils had roughly 15,000 contracted camelina acres in Montana. Despite the crippling drought conditions experienced across the region, Bernstein reported the camelina performed exceptionally well with yields averaging about 750 pounds per acre.