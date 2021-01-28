Sustainable Oils to offer camelina contracts in Montana

As Montana producers look for economical crop varieties, camelina continues to perk intrigue. With continued research and awareness, camelina is gaining viability as a rotational crop, and Sustainable Oils plans to offer growers in Montana the opportunity to produce and sell camelina through a vertically-integrated market.

Sustainable Oils began developing camelina for use in jet fuel about 15 years ago, and the camelina asset has since been bought by the company Global Clean Energy Holdings (GCEH).

GCEH is dedicated to the development of vegetable oils for use in renewable fuels and it was turned on to camelina for its use as a renewable diesel. The fact it can be grown in drier climates and does well in rotation with crops like wheat, makes camelina revenue incremental to many farmers. It additionally perked GCEH’s interest because camelina is not a popular food crop and it doesn’t displace a food crop by being planted in acres that would otherwise go fallow, thus eliminating the dichotomy of production for food vs. oil.

“GCEH began the redeployment process with camelina in 2017 and we started doing some trialing in 2019 and 2020,” explained Barney Bernstein, senior director of plant services for Sustainable Oils.

In April of 2020, GCEH bought an oil refinery in Bakersfield, Calif., and they are in the process of converting it from a petroleum-based refinery to a vegetable-based refinery to be used for renewable diesel production in the California market. As a state, California is a leader in climate change, so they have mandated energy companies to reduce the carbon intensity of the fuel they deliver. This is where camelina comes into play, Bernstein says, because it has the lowest carbon intensity score of any vegetable oil feedstock.