The impact of COVID-19 on the beer industry, malt barley growers

Montana and Wyoming malt barley growers tuned in for the first-ever virtual Sugarbeet and Malt Barley Symposium on Jan. 13. The platform may have been different this year, but the quality of speakers did not disappoint, as Lester Jones, chief economist for the National Beer Wholesalers Association, started things off.
Jones tracks the economics and policy decisions that impact the beer distribution industry. Beer is the end product for most all quality grown malt barley, and the economics behind the manufacturing and distribution of it is vital to growers. During his presentation, Jones surmised the current state of the U.S. beer industry while highlighting how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted it.
“The beer industry just took an incredible hit this year,” Jones said at the opening of his talk.
Like so many business entities in the U.S., the beer industry was heavily impacted by supply chain disruptions and reduced food service capacity. 2020 played out like a bad rollercoaster ride for the U.S. beer industry, but on the surface, things turned out okay. At year’s end, the U.S. malt beverage industry was only down about 0.5 percent, but if you examine individual months like April and May, the industry was hugely disrupted, Jones pointed out.
Continuing, Jones reminded listeners that roughly one out of every 10 beers in the U.S. is draft and therefore destined to be contained in a keg. With draft beer serving not allowed in establishments during the height of the COVID pandemic, the beer industry had to find a way to shuffle that large amount of draft beer into either bottles or cans. Even though the beer industry was able to pivot and package the beer in a different form, negative pressure just kept coming.
“We also saw the ‘on premise products,’ which accounts for about 18-20 percent of the beer industry, suddenly severely restricted. Even places like taprooms and brew pubs were hit hard, as well,” Jones added.
Malt beverages are often a drink of choice with a restaurant meal, social occasion, sports games or holidays, but due to the pandemic these once common events were thwarted. It seemed like almost instantly, the only way beer could be bought was through retail channels.
Compounding these problems was the fact that breweries in Mexico were deemed non-essential by the country’s government, so they were closed down during the peak of the pandemic. Understandably so, beer imports into the U.S. closed out 2020 slightly lower, while encouragingly enough, domestic beer saw a very small uptick.
Earlier on in the pandemic when stay-at-home orders were issued, social media and news outlets predicted alcohol consumptions would sharply rise. Interestingly enough, hard data does not show American’s consumed alarmingly more alcohol then previous years. There was a big pantry rush for beer and other grocery items before stay-at-home orders were initiated, but by and large, beer consumption in 2020 was on trend.
“The reality is, in a macro sense, we are very steady consumers of alcohol,” Jones stated.
Consumption may be largely steady, but Jones did explain during his talk that consumer demographics and buying tendencies are shifting. Younger people are spending less money on alcohol, while older people are willing to spend more for better quality. This data is indicative of more young people living at home, but it may also point to a more long-term trend. While opportunities in higher quality brews may exist, there is reason for concern with statistically less young people spending money on alcohol.
Jones rounded out his presentation by discussing other policy issues the U.S. beer industry could possibly face going forward. Some health agencies have pushed for guidelines promoting lower beer consumption and alcohol may be in for a tax fight in 2021 as states try to make up lost revenue from the pandemic.
Malt barley is the very first step in the business of making beer and one cannot succeed without the other. 2020 will be a year for the history books and it seems even the beer industry was not able to escape the year unscathed. The U.S. has the strongest beer market in the world, however, largely thanks to the superb farmers that are known for growing such quality malt barley.