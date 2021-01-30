The impact of COVID-19 on the beer industry, malt barley growers

Montana and Wyoming malt barley growers tuned in for the first-ever virtual Sugarbeet and Malt Barley Symposium on Jan. 13. The platform may have been different this year, but the quality of speakers did not disappoint, as Lester Jones, chief economist for the National Beer Wholesalers Association, started things off.

Jones tracks the economics and policy decisions that impact the beer distribution industry. Beer is the end product for most all quality grown malt barley, and the economics behind the manufacturing and distribution of it is vital to growers. During his presentation, Jones surmised the current state of the U.S. beer industry while highlighting how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted it.

“The beer industry just took an incredible hit this year,” Jones said at the opening of his talk.

Like so many business entities in the U.S., the beer industry was heavily impacted by supply chain disruptions and reduced food service capacity. 2020 played out like a bad rollercoaster ride for the U.S. beer industry, but on the surface, things turned out okay. At year’s end, the U.S. malt beverage industry was only down about 0.5 percent, but if you examine individual months like April and May, the industry was hugely disrupted, Jones pointed out.

Continuing, Jones reminded listeners that roughly one out of every 10 beers in the U.S. is draft and therefore destined to be contained in a keg. With draft beer serving not allowed in establishments during the height of the COVID pandemic, the beer industry had to find a way to shuffle that large amount of draft beer into either bottles or cans. Even though the beer industry was able to pivot and package the beer in a different form, negative pressure just kept coming.