Treasure State Seed supplying growers for over 40 years

From starting out as a home-based office and a rented Quonset hut, Treasure State Seed has grown to become a mainstay seed supplier for farmers throughout Montana, providing both grass and grain seeds. From its small roots, the business has now grown to over 10,000 square feet of warehouse and 200,000 bushels of grain storage.

The business was started in 1979 by Don and Laurie Becker.

Don, a former county agricultural agent, spent five years in the seed business prior to establishing Treasure State Seed. In 2003, Don’s son, Chad, began working at Treasure State Seed after earning his business degree from Montana State University (MSU).

The majority of the company’s seeds are sold in Montana, with malt barley and hard red winter wheat being the two main crop seeds.

“We have producers who grow for the breweries in the area like Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors, so we have a regular demand for malt barley and hard red winter wheat,” Chad Becker said. “The brewers contract out certain varieties, including some varieties they own. The malt is used not only in brewing, but for making some candies. The hard red winter wheat is generally shipped overseas and Montana wheat is a sought-after product.”

As with much of Montana, dry conditions over the last several years have caused challenges.

“It has been a struggle for growers and it was a cold spring last year, but the irrigation water from the Gibson Reservoir was good,” Becker related. “There were pockets of good yields.”

Lower yields in 2022 have meant that there was less local seed for Becker to buy from farmers, so he had to purchase some seed from other parts of Montana.

“We source from regional producers when our local farmers are having a downtrodden year,” he said. “This year we ended up sourcing some seed from the Gallatin Valley where the yields were better.”

A decline on seed yield in 2022 means that seed supplies for 2023 are expected to be “tight.”

“Some of the malt barleys, like Metcalf, are expected to be on tight supply because malt barley is an attractive crop to grow right now,” he said. “Farmers who are putting together their spring plans may want to call ahead.”

Forage

In addition to crop seeds, Treasure State Seed also sells a variety of forage mixes.

Becker said the blends producers buy is based on the use.

“It depends on if it will be just dryland grazing ground or hay ground, and whether there is irrigation,” he noted. “Hay production ground usually goes towards alfalfa seed, where dryland grazing would want less alfalfa to reduce the possibility of bloat.”

As Becker considers not just the upcoming year for the business, but the long-term future of the business, as well, he recalls how he came back to it.

“There was a time when I was studying at MSU that I didn’t think I would come back, but there is something to it,” he said. “I have five kids all going separate directions from construction to air traffic control, but we will see.”

For more information about Treasure State Seed, visit treasurestateseed.com.