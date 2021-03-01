Use fungicides for FHB in an integrated approach

Managing Fusarium head blight (FHB), a small grain disease, requires an integrated approach.
“No one method can give complete control,” said Frankie Crutcher, Montana State University plant pathologist at the Eastern Ag Research Center.
Some of the management tools include applying fungicides at the right time, rotations with non-host crops and resistant varieties.
“One of the most important controls is minimizing corn and cereal grain stubble by increasing rotations with non-host crops,” Crutcher said. “That will lessen pathogens in the field.”
The ideal time for infections is at flowering, when the anthers are bright yellow for wheat or when head emerges from boot in barley.
“Avoiding irrigation at flowering can minimize FHB infection,” she said.
Fungicides labeled for FHB include Prosaro, Caramba, Proline and Miravis Ace.
“All those fungicides show approximately 50 percent control of vomitoxin production and disease symptoms, so using other disease management tools are essential,” she said.
These strobilurin or FRAC group 11 fungicides should not be used after flag leaf, because they have been shown to increase DON levels at that time.
“The best time for fungicide application is at flowering in spring wheat or head emergence in barley,” she said.
Crutcher said that recent research from the U.S. Wheat and Barley Scab Initiative trials on fungicide applications reports that the timing window can be extended from 4-6 days and still give good disease control.
Specifically, the trials found that applying Prosaro or Caramba to wheat from early flowering or within seven days post-flowering provided significantly more disease suppression than applications made at head emergence.
In barley, the trials found fungicides applied at head emergence or seven days post-head emergence provided significantly more suppression than fungicides applied prior to full head.
When using irrigation, use the proper nozzles for the best control.
“Fungicide application should be done using nozzles that spray both back and forth so that all sides of the head can receive good chemical coverage,” she said.
Cleaning seeds to remove scabby kernels can lower vomitoxin levels in the final harvest.
“However, we do not recommend that the fan speed on the combine be turned up in order to blow the scabby seed into the field,” she said. “This can result in increased amounts of pathogen both in the soil and on the residue, which can cause root and crown rots in many plant species.”
Resistant varieties are another important tool in FHB management. Breeders of small grain varieties are working to develop varieties with resistance to FHB.
In order to get the maximum amount of disease for screening resistant varieties, MSU has constructed disease nurseries at EARC and the Southern Ag Research Center.
“Because the environment plays an important role for infection, and the infection window is different for each variety being tested, in these nurseries the ideal conditions for disease is maintained continually,” she said.
Each year, the program produces FHB inoculum, which is grown on water-soaked and sterilized corn, and dried in paper bags in the greenhouse.
“Our program plants both small plot and hilltop plots each spring, and we spread the inoculum in the field approximately 3-4 weeks from heading,” Crutcher said.
Doing this allows time for the fungus on the corn to produce fungal structures used for the experiment.
As FHB is harder to replicate for barley, even under these conditions, they also spray the fungus on the plants using backpack sprayers.
“We make this application near dusk, as other researchers have found this is the optimum timing,” she added.
To maintain the higher humidity required for both infection and vomitoxin infection accumulation, EARC has constructed misting systems at each site to regularly apply water to the field.
“Regular water misting increases humidity, essential for producing infection symptoms,” Crutcher said.
FHB can be measured through Deoxynivalenol (DON) levels.
“The effects of FHB can most often be measured by production of DON, also called vomitoxin,” she said.
Corn is an alternative host for the fungus, and with more corn acres and no-till, there can be more severe FHB outbreaks.
“That is because growth of the fungus on corn residue produces large amounts of spore masses that can be splashed into the canopy by rain and overhead irrigation,” Crutcher said.
Other structures produced on corn and grain stubble demonstrated by black dots on the residue, release spores that can be dispersed by wind many miles from the field.
“When you scout for disease in the field, you can find FHB by looking for partially bleached heads in wheat or purple to red discolored florets in barley,” Crutcher said.
In some wheat varieties, infected florets will appear pink or red in color. Frequently, orange or pink structures can be found at the base of the floret.
Scabby seeds are produced in infected heads, and are usually smaller, misshapen, and may be white or pink in color.
“If you suspect you may have FHB, send samples to your state lab,” she said.