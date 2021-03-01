Use fungicides for FHB in an integrated approach

Managing Fusarium head blight (FHB), a small grain disease, requires an integrated approach.

“No one method can give complete control,” said Frankie Crutcher, Montana State University plant pathologist at the Eastern Ag Research Center.

Some of the management tools include applying fungicides at the right time, rotations with non-host crops and resistant varieties.

“One of the most important controls is minimizing corn and cereal grain stubble by increasing rotations with non-host crops,” Crutcher said. “That will lessen pathogens in the field.”

The ideal time for infections is at flowering, when the anthers are bright yellow for wheat or when head emerges from boot in barley.

“Avoiding irrigation at flowering can minimize FHB infection,” she said.

Fungicides labeled for FHB include Prosaro, Caramba, Proline and Miravis Ace.

“All those fungicides show approximately 50 percent control of vomitoxin production and disease symptoms, so using other disease management tools are essential,” she said.

These strobilurin or FRAC group 11 fungicides should not be used after flag leaf, because they have been shown to increase DON levels at that time.

“The best time for fungicide application is at flowering in spring wheat or head emergence in barley,” she said.

Crutcher said that recent research from the U.S. Wheat and Barley Scab Initiative trials on fungicide applications reports that the timing window can be extended from 4-6 days and still give good disease control.