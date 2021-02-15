Using soil moisture sensors can help with irrigation

SIDNEY, Mont. – Using soil moisture sensors can be a boost to irrigation management, according to USDA-ARS Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab (NPARL) scientists in Sidney.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, scientists at NPARL, along with others at Montana State University and North Dakota State University, talked about some of their research virtually for the 2021 MonDak Ag Research Summit.

Bart Stevens, NPARL-ARS research agronomist and research leader, utilizes soil moisture sensors at his ARS lab location in Sidney and at Nesson Valley in Williston, N.D.

Soil moisture sensors are used in a conservation program for irrigation water management plans, for irrigation scheduling to optimize yield and minimize energy and labor costs, and to conserve water and keep nutrients from leaching.

Stevens and Jay Jabro, NPARL-ARS research soil scientist, use soil moisture probes in many of their irrigation studies, including the sugarbeet tillage study under irrigation, ongoing each spring/summer through 2023.

In particular, the ARS team uses the IRROmesh Relay Node and Watermark sensor system for the sugarbeet tillage study. The system is connected with the internet and can be read in real-time on a cellphone/tablet at remote locations.

The user can then make irrigation decisions based on the sensor readings.

Stevens explained why he uses soil moisture sensors.

“The motivating factor for me is economics, optimizing yields and managing our outputs efficiently,” he said.

Sensors include the electromagnetic (EM) type, which measure water content by emitting an EM signal, the time-domain reflectometry (TDR) types, the capacitance types, and the Watermark.