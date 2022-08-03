WestBred prepares for winter wheat seeding with new varieties

It is nearly time to begin seeding hard red winter wheat for the 2022-23 season.

In Montana, much of the winter wheat is grown in the Golden Triangle and the western region of the state. Bayer's WestBred, as a seed company, has two new hard red winter wheat (HRWW) varieties for farmers in those regions to consider this year.

The varieties WestBred is introducing this fall are WB4727, which is in its first year of commercial availability, and WB4619, which is in its second year of being a commercial variety.

“The winter wheat that WB4727 and WB4619 are looking to replace is Keldin, which has been WestBred’s number one winter wheat in Montana for several years now. We are really excited about these new varieties and they have shown they can improve on Keldin in a broad range of scenarios,” saidErik Fevold, Montana regional business representative for Bayer’s WestBred, who covers all of the state for the company.

From their small plot trials in Montana, Fevold explained their data average has shown that WB4619 beats Keldin on yield 80 percent of the time.

“It depends on where your farm is located in the state and the growing conditions, but on average, WB4619 had yields that were about a 5-bushel per acre yield increase over Keldin,” he said.

WB4619 is being targeted to the northern irrigated region of Montana.

“It seems to be finding its home in the irrigated valley,” he said. “Last year, under irrigation and before hail damage, it was yielding 150 bushels per acre, so it has been very good in the irrigation region.”

In trials, WB4619 has been identified as having excellent yield, excellent winter hardiness, and excellent standability, with medium to late maturity. It has an excellent disease package.

WB4727 is being targeted to the dryland winter wheat areas of the state, particularly in the Golden Triangle, as well as the western half of Montana.

“WB4727 is a hollow-stemmed variety with some of the highest yield potential in the Westbred dryland line up,” Fevold said. “It has an increase of about 5-10 bushels per acre over Keldin on dryland.”

The variety has excellent standability, strong straw strength, very good winter hardiness, test weight and protein content.

Among all the varieties, WB4727 has a good resistance rating related to wheat streak mosaic virus, and after that, the disease package is moderate.

“While these varieties are both new, they are gaining traction and are great companions for each other. They are really going to fit the Montana grower well and we feel we have finally succeeded in developing varieties that are improvements on Keldin. We think there will be enough seed available for farmers who want to grow it this year,” he said.

Fevold said both of the varieties were in WestBred’s winter wheat strip trials and small plot trials, located all over the Golden Triangle to the southwest valleys and in the western half of the state. They have lots of data on the varieties from each location.

In the WestBred winter wheat breeding program, Fevold said the wheat has to be able to survive the cold winters in Montana.

“Winter hardiness is number one in the winter wheat breeding program, and secondly, the variety needs to yield well,” he said. “Yield is one of the key factors that drives profitability, and it has to have good protein content, as well. That also drives profitability.”

Wheat stem sawfly tolerance is another major factor in breeding some of the varieties.

“It is a problem that has plagued Montana growers for quite a while. The Triangle had a lot of problems with sawfly last year,” Fevold said.

If farmers consistently have moderate to heavy sawfly pressure, WestBred recommend planting sawfly-tolerant varieties, such as WB-Gunnison, WB9377, or WB9879CLP.

“We have some new sawfly-tolerant lines coming through the pipeline that should be ready to release in 2-4 years. They are looking really good.”

When a variety exceeds WestBred’s expectations and is ready to make it to Montana farm fields, it receives a unique identifier that is more than just a number. Newly commercialized WestBred wheat varieties begin with “WB,” followed by a four-digit numerical identifier. The first number identifies it as the class of wheat. All 4s are HRWW and the next number identifies relative maturity. The number 1 is early and 4-6 is medium and so on. The next number is the year the variety was introduced to the market and the last number is a randomly computer-generated number.

Fevold was in Havre on July 13, checking WestBred plots. He said he drives around the state checking on WestBred’s plots, checking on strip plots, monitoring them and making sure their progress is detailed and giving technical product support.

“I work on learning all I can about our products so we can help farmers when something comes up,” he said. “We have clear skies and sunny conditions right now. Wheat is looking pretty good with good growing conditions and the wheat has some pretty good looking heads on it. Varieties in our plots at Havre have taken advantage of some recent rain showers that came through.”

Any farmer who has a question on WestBred’s products can call Eric Fevold in Bozeman on his cellphone 701-205-5889.