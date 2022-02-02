WestBred targets WB9516 to dryland areas of Montana

Many seed companies in Montana offer WestBred wheat varieties for its reputation of breeding spring wheat and other wheat that grows well for farmers in the state’s varied climates.

Erik Fevold, Montana regional business representative for Bayer’s WestBred, said 2021 was a tough year to evaluate wheat in the state’s WestBred plots.

WestBred has plots throughout Montana, with dryland plots mostly in the Golden Triangle, and irrigated plots in the Gallatin Valley.

“Overall, it was a tough year in Montana because of the drought, but we had some pleasant surprises,” Fevold said.

Some of their WestBred plots were in areas that received low rainfall, so agronomists thought they might find “disasters” or plots with nothing but weeds.

“Fortunately, it didn’t turn out that way. For the conditions these plots were in, the wheat varieties turned out better than expected,” he said.

While the wheat harvest did not yield in high numbers, many of the wheat acres had average yields.

Fevold explained that wheat withstands drier conditions better than some other crops.

“On the one hand, wheat is a pretty drought-tolerant crop and there is a lot of that built into the plant itself,” he said.

While they did not specifically have drought-tolerant WestBred varieties growing at their plots in Montana, they were able to evaluate how varieties yielded and what the quality was under mostly dry conditions.