WestBred targets WB9516 to dryland areas of Montana

Many seed companies in Montana offer WestBred wheat varieties for its reputation of breeding spring wheat and other wheat that grows well for farmers in the state’s varied climates.
Erik Fevold, Montana regional business representative for Bayer’s WestBred, said 2021 was a tough year to evaluate wheat in the state’s WestBred plots.
WestBred has plots throughout Montana, with dryland plots mostly in the Golden Triangle, and irrigated plots in the Gallatin Valley.
“Overall, it was a tough year in Montana because of the drought, but we had some pleasant surprises,” Fevold said.
Some of their WestBred plots were in areas that received low rainfall, so agronomists thought they might find “disasters” or plots with nothing but weeds.
“Fortunately, it didn’t turn out that way. For the conditions these plots were in, the wheat varieties turned out better than expected,” he said.
While the wheat harvest did not yield in high numbers, many of the wheat acres had average yields.
Fevold explained that wheat withstands drier conditions better than some other crops.
“On the one hand, wheat is a pretty drought-tolerant crop and there is a lot of that built into the plant itself,” he said.
While they did not specifically have drought-tolerant WestBred varieties growing at their plots in Montana, they were able to evaluate how varieties yielded and what the quality was under mostly dry conditions.
Fevold talked about new genetics that are coming out for spring wheat in Montana.
One new WestBred hard red spring wheat variety that has been tested in plots and was released a couple of years ago is WB9516.
“It isa newer Montana spring wheat that has just been getting traction. We are targeting the variety to the dryland areas of the state, such as some areas in the Golden Triangle,” he said.
The variety shows outstanding yield potential compared to other top-yielding varieties in the market.
“It depends on the environment as to what the high yields are. In good rainfall areas in Montana, we have seen WB9516 yield from 45-48 bushels per acre,” Fevold said. “In lower rainfall areas, I’ve seen anywhere from 30-35 bushels per acre.”
Fevold said WB9516 is a semi-solid stem and has shown good tolerance to wheat stem sawfly in WestBred fields.
“We really like it because it has pretty good tolerance to the wheat stem sawfly,” Fevold said.
WestBred asks farmers who are growing WB9516 in their fields where there has been sawfly cutting damage, to score how well the variety is standing up – from the cab of the combine.
“If there has been sawfly damage, the farmer can spot the cut stems that have fallen over in the fields from the cab,” he said.
The farmers scored the variety with a 1 or 2, on a scale of 1-9, with 9 having the most damage.
In addition, scientists have identified WB9516 as having the low pH tolerance gene in the wheat.
“Soils with low pH can create challenges for growers, and anything below 7 is considered acidic,” he said.
According to John Breker, soil scientist with AGVISE Laboratories, when there is low pH in the soil, nutrient tie-up is likely, and aluminum toxicity may impact root growth and water uptake.
“WB9516 is more tolerant of low pH than some other wheat varieties,” Fevold said.
Fevold explained in Montana, there is more awareness to low pH, because low pH has been a problem especially for farmers that have been growing wheat on wheat. Fields with low pH end up having sparse or no yields.
“If we keep going with wheat on wheat, acidic soils could definitely be a problem,” he said.
Fevold recommended scouting for low pH by taking soil samples at different depths and growing specific varieties to deal with it.
“We are ahead of the curve on low pH. As it starts to be more of a problem in the state, WB 9516 would be a good wheat to plant for low pH tolerance,” he said.
In plot trials, WB9516 has also been shown to have good disease tolerance against Fusarium head blight, leaf rust, yellow stripe rust and powdery mildew.
The variety has demonstrated excellent milling and baking quality and has good falling numbers.
WB9516 has medium maturity.
“This variety was not bred to replace another variety. It was bred for that market where sawfly and low pH were problems,” Fevold said.
Fevold grew up in Iowa, on a small acreage farm.
“We grew corn, soybeans, and raised show cattle. I was in 4-H and FFA,” he said.
After high school, Fevold earned a bachelor’s degree in agronomy from Iowa State University. Between his junior and senior year, Fevold accepted an internship with Bayer in Sioux Falls, S.D. After graduation, he accepted a training position with Bayer in Fargo, N.D.
In March 2021, Fevold was transferred to Bozeman, Mont., for his first full-time position as an agronomist with Bayer.
Currently, with supply chain problems across the country, will the WestBred seed be available at local co-ops by spring?
“We are not beholding to the supply chain. Our issue was the drought, and we lost some production of our certified acres because we couldn’t produce as much seed as we wanted to,” Fevold said.
For that reason, certain varieties of seed may sell out faster this spring than in a typical year.
“I would recommend getting your seed orders in as early as possible, so you can get your seed early,” Fevold said.
WestBred plans to have some crop field tours in 2022.
“COVID put a damper on that last year, as well as the drought,” he said. “But this year we will get back to normal. The tours will probably be held in July.”
Fevold said they partner with their seed selling companies, such as farm co-ops. Those agribusinesses will invite farmers to field tours in their area of WestBred varieties, as well as advertise the date.