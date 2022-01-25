What gene controls nitrogen response in camelina?

Camelina genotypes and cultivars were growing successfully out in the research fields at Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC) in July 2021.

“This interesting project is funded by the Department of Energy, and is a multimillion dollar project, so several groups are working on this project,” said Chengci Chen, superintendent and agronomist at EARC.

Camelina is considered a bioenergy crop and it has potential to be used for different types of biofuel.

“If oil prices keep going up, and the environment deteriorates, more people will be looking to renewable fuels and camelina has been proven to be one,” Chen said.

But there is a lot more to camelina than just as a biofuel crop.

EARC has joined researchers involved in the multidisciplinary camelina effort all across the U.S., and each group is growing the crop for different reasons.

“One group is screening the genome, while another is in the field of identifying phenotypes. My group is working on camelina germplasm,” Chen said.

EARC is also studying camelina’s response to nitrogen (N).

In the spring of 2021, the center grew 212 camelina genotypes and seven spring camelina cultivars. The cultivars were: Ligena, Soshone, Calena, Licalla, Pronghorn, Suneson and Blainecreek.

The camelina varieties were planted from April 19 through April 22 in the greenhouse, and then transplanted on May 12 to the research fields outside.