What gene controls nitrogen response in camelina?

Camelina genotypes and cultivars were growing successfully out in the research fields at Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC) in July 2021.
“This interesting project is funded by the Department of Energy, and is a multimillion dollar project, so several groups are working on this project,” said Chengci Chen, superintendent and agronomist at EARC.
Camelina is considered a bioenergy crop and it has potential to be used for different types of biofuel.
“If oil prices keep going up, and the environment deteriorates, more people will be looking to renewable fuels and camelina has been proven to be one,” Chen said.
But there is a lot more to camelina than just as a biofuel crop.
EARC has joined researchers involved in the multidisciplinary camelina effort all across the U.S., and each group is growing the crop for different reasons.
“One group is screening the genome, while another is in the field of identifying phenotypes. My group is working on camelina germplasm,” Chen said.
EARC is also studying camelina’s response to nitrogen (N).
In the spring of 2021, the center grew 212 camelina genotypes and seven spring camelina cultivars. The cultivars were: Ligena, Soshone, Calena, Licalla, Pronghorn, Suneson and Blainecreek.
The camelina varieties were planted from April 19 through April 22 in the greenhouse, and then transplanted on May 12 to the research fields outside.
MSU graduate student Shreya Gautam said the crop is an oilseed and some research centers are finding it can make a good supplement for livestock feed.
“Camelina can also be used as a nutritional cattle feed,” she said.
Gautam pointed out that agronomically, camelina can be better utilized as a rotational crop than a stand-alone crop.
“When spring wheat and spring camelina are planted together, the camelina matures earlier,” she said.
As a short-season crop, camelina matures in 85-100 days and grows to be about 1-3 feet tall.
“The yield is from 1,800-2,200 pounds per acre,” she said.
Camelina is also drought-tolerant and germinates in low temperatures and its seedlings can tolerate some frost.
“It responds well under drought stress conditions and may be better suited to low rainfall regions than other oilseed crops,” Gautam said.
EARC researchers noticed that it was drought-tolerant when a strong windstorm damaged the irrigation pivots after camelina had been growing well for six weeks.
“The camelina genotypes were doing pretty good until we lost irrigation,” she said. “After that, we got a storm, which damaged the irrigation system, but they still grew well.”
The study with camelina genotypes to see the response to N involved applying 100 pounds of N per acre, as well as zero N per acre.
“We are selecting those genotypes which perform well in no N and those that also respond well when N fertilizer is applied,” Chen said.
This will help researchers discover what gene is controlling the N response, N efficiency, and usage.
Gautam said the nitrogen response was evident by the third week.
That means the data from the study is responding to N, despite challenges to the research.
Among those challenges were birds that were enjoying the oilseed component of camelina.
“Birds were feeding here and we were also concerned that camelina would drop its seeds out, so we covered them up,” Chen said. Each plant was individually covered with a sheer, breathable bag.
During the study, camelina genotype CS230 responded to zero N, and grew taller with 100 pounds of N.
“The camelina cultivars are doing well with both nitrogen applications,” Gautam said. “Camelina can grow in no N and in high N, but there are increased efficiencies to high N.”
ARS-USDA at Pullman, Wash., and MSU’s Central Ag Research Center are also working on different parts of the project.
In summary, Chen said markets for jet fuel camelina are not yet developed, and most farmers are not that interested in growing camelina yet.
But the research has broader implications.
“If geneticists can find out what gene controls N usage, that research can apply to other oilseed crops like canola in the future,” Chen said.