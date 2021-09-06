Wheat harvest wrapping up across Montana, corn harvest getting started

After a June and July plagued with record-high temperatures, Montana producers gave a sigh of relief as temperatures began to cool around the end of August. Finally, it seems, the dog days of summer are relenting.

Across much of the state, scattered rainstorms lifted spirits and even made the prospect of planting winter wheat more plausible. Although the rain was welcome, and in many places even significant, 99 percent of Montana still remains in severe-to-exceptional drought.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), for the week ending Aug. 27, topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions both held steady compared to the previous week coming in at 11 percent and 9 percent respectively. Both, unfortunately, are well below average. The five-year average has both topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions normally rated at 40 percent adequate-to-surplus at this time.

The dry conditions earlier this growing season led to quicker crop progression. Harvest began early across the state, and therefore, by the end of August the harvesting of most crops was on the home stretch.

Winter wheat harvest is complete around the state. Producers across the board report the crop came through this year’s drought reasonably well, all things considered. Spring wheat harvest took a big jump, according to the latest NASS report, with an estimated 85 percent of the crop harvested compared to 69 percent the previous week and well ahead of 2020, which reported 71 percent of the crop harvested at this time.