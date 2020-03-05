Like many other commodities, the wheat market is reeling and dealing with uncertainty of the “black swan” event, better known as the coronavirus.
“It’s one of those that doesn’t really impact fundamentals immediately, but just adds a lot of fear to the market. The coronavirus has spread worldwide and there’s just a lot of uncertainty to whether government agencies have control on it and just the unknown of how widespread it could get,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.
“Obviously, there are arguments on both sides,” he continued. “Some say the markets are way overreacting, that it’s not much more than a flu virus that we deal with; and others who are still arguing it’s going to be a pandemic and could have far-reaching, long-lasting effects.
“No one knows, but the markets have all lost value since then and the commodities follow the economic markets and other markets lower,” he added. “Can they still work lower? Obviously. Like I said, there are so many unknowns even among the scientists, that it could still be a reality.”
Hard red spring wheat lost about 30 cents from where it was at to the low point with the coronavirus scare, Peterson noted, adding that in the early part of March there seems to be some stability coming back into the markets.
“The economic stimulus package announced by the Fed has helped a little bit, as well. We’ll see whether the markets can turn the corner,” he said.
Cash prices for hard red spring wheat are in the $4.60-$5 range across the region with an average of $4.75. In late-January, prices were $5-$5.10 on a national level, so obviously there is some ground to make up.
“I think with the more open winter and what looks like an earlier spring thaw, producers have been moving some wheat to town, whether they’re selling it or just getting it moved before road restrictions, time will tell,” he said. “Obviously that hasn’t had much impact on the market. It’s been the uncertainty over the coronavirus and no one really has the answer to that, so hopefully we’ll see less fear in the market and more confidence over the next few weeks.”
Looking at fundamentals, the U.S. export pace shows that overall wheat exports total 831 million bushels (MB), which is about 3 percent ahead of a year ago. Relative to year-to-year comparisons, sales have slipped a little. In late-December and early-January, sales were running at a little bit higher pace, so there’s been a slowdown.
“Part of that was the dollar getting stronger in January, weakening our competitiveness, and the Black Sea region and Europe probably getting a bit more price competitive in some markets,” Peterson said. “Everybody was in the same boat with the coronavirus fear through much of the middle part of February, so hopefully we’ll see sales pick up again.”
By class, hard red winter wheat sales are running about 13 percent ahead of a year ago with 312 MB sold compared to 275 MB last year. Hard red winter’s pace has slipped slightly since the latter part of 2019. The class is at 80 percent of USDA’s goal, so it’s obviously going to need to see an uptick in sales pace over the next couple months.
Hard red spring wheat has 242 MB in sales compared to 228 MB last year, an increase of 6 percent. On a more positive note, spring wheat sales are at 90 percent of USDA’s goal for the year.
“Relative to a lot of other classes, hard red spring sales on the books are running 7 percent ahead of a year ago, so we have a good lineup of shipments to load over the next couple months,” he said, adding some of the other classes are actually running behind a year ago on sales on the books.
“There could be more spring wheat sales driven by some of the recent protests in Canada over potential oil pipelines, and some slowdown in rail shipments and a lot of vessels getting backed up in Vancouver,” he said. “Depending on the immediacy in some of those countries, they may need to roll some of those spring wheat purchases out of Canada to the U.S. for higher protein wheat. We’ll see what happens, but I think there is a real likelihood that some of that could happen.”
Looking at Canadian all wheat exports, through January shipments are down 20 percent from a year ago. In contrast to the U.S., Canadian wheat shipments are at 283 MB compared to 349 MB last year. The majority of that decline in shipments has been to China. Shipments there are off by 30 MB, so that’s the big share of it, Peterson pointed out, adding that Canada’s shipments to the U.S. are about 30 percent behind a year ago, and they’re also running behind to some markets in South America where the U.S. and Argentina are picking up some of that demand.
As far as other fundamental news in the market, USDA came out with its 2020-2021 wheat outlook at the end of February, providing the first good look at what might happen next year in terms of acreage, production and demand trends. The more important factor will be the planting intentions report which will come out the end of March. The survey is currently taking place.
Looking at wheat, there were not a lot of surprises. For overall wheat acres, USDA is predicting 45 million acres planted compared to 45.2 million last year.
“USDA doesn’t give breakouts for the classes – spring wheat, winter wheat and durum, but we already have the winter wheat acreage survey, which was down 400,000 acres from a year ago. So if all wheat plantings are going to be down 200,000 from a year ago and winter wheat is down 400,000, that means when you add spring wheat and durum together there’s a potential 200,000 acre increase,” he explained.
“As of right now, certainly prices for spring wheat are not an incentive to expand acres,” he continued. “The wet conditions in the eastern part of the region aren’t an incentive to see an increase in spring wheat acres, so I think we’ll see a decline in spring wheat and a reciprocal or more than offsetting increase in durum acres. We’ll see what happens over the next month.”
In its outlook, USDA had overall planted acres down a bit, and lowered expected yield next year. However, it did raise potential harvested acres just on the premise that there won’t be a repeat of the harvest conditions experienced last fall in the spring wheat region. That puts the overall production estimate for the U.S. at 1.84 billion bushels (BB), which is slightly lower than the 1.92 BB last year.
On the demand side, USDA kept exports steady with this year at 1 BB.
“I think initially it is a positive because the world is expected to produce another record crop. So if the U.S. can hold steady with exports, that’s a positive,” he said.
USDA also lowered feed use, but probably the more important thing is that ending stocks by June of 2021 are expected to fall to 780 MB, which would be the lowest level in six years and down 35 percent from the recent peak. That means wheat inventories are starting to shrink in the U.S.
As far as impact on price, Peterson said there’s not as much improvement as producers would like, just a 5-10 percent gain from a year ago and still below the 2018 levels.
Probably the bigger impact going forward, according to Peterson, is what happens with corn and bean acres which is stirring a lot of debate.
“We still have a lot of unharvested corn acres in North Dakota and parts of Minnesota,” he said. “What are those going to get planted to?
“Some of the weather forecasts coming out are probably a little more promising or not as wet or a delayed spring as many thought three months ago,” he continued. “We’ve had a more open winter in the western part of the spring wheat region which is a positive. We’ve had warmer than average temperatures, which is starting to move the frost out and melt the snowpack sooner than some thought. That’s eased a little of the market concerns of planting delays, but a couple big snow storms could quickly change that.
“As of now most weather forecasters feel there’s not as much major concern over serious planting delays as there was three months ago, and that’s probably put a little pressure on the market,” he added.
Going forward, Peterson said the things that will drive the market will be what happens with the coronavirus in terms of overall spread, especially in the U.S. and other parts of the world.
“What happens with economic trends? There’s certainly a potential for major countries to slip into recession with the impact and that’s obviously a bit negative for consumption,” he said. “And then just monitoring the crop, what’s going to happen with spring wheat planting conditions? The winter wheat crop in the South has been improving since last fall, and on the world market there’s starting to be some concerns over the Ukrainian crop, as well as in some parts of Europe.
“Hopefully the fundamentals will take over going forward and we’ll have less of the “black swan” event really hammering the markets like it has,” he concluded.