Wheat seed supply feeling pressure from drought

Wheat harvest is well underway, and with hot and excessively dry conditions being experienced across the state, harvest has been progressing faster than it ever has in the past five years. The drought conditions, now being experienced across 100 percent of Montana, had many producers worried what the 2021 harvest may look like.

While some producers are experiencing as much as a 50 percent loss in yield this year, test weights and protein levels have fared surprisingly well. With harvest clipping along and on course to finish earlier than normal, producers will soon be turning their attention to planting.

Heather Unverzagt, director of the Montana Seed Growers Association, encourages producers to really be thoughtful in their planting plans looking ahead. Extenuating circumstances like grasshoppers, drought, and high grain prices earlier on in the season have put pressure on seed supplies.

These are just the things that are known, and Unverzagt is quick to point out that harvest is not over yet.

“There are still a lot of unknowns,” she said. “What people are going to be able to harvest and what are spring wheat yields going to look like?”

Her take home point is to not wait until the last minute to order seed as current conditions are likely pointing to tighter winter and spring wheat seed supplies.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls and people are already beginning to look for spring wheat seed,” Unverzagt said.

While growers are optimistic this drought will break by spring planting of 2022, the immediate forecast does not bode well for getting the moisture required to plant winter wheat this fall.