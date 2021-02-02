Will hemp be a viable dryland or irrigated Montana crop?

SIDNEY, Mont. – With more states’ producers choosing to grow hemp as an alternative crop in the rotation, whether for grain (oil), fiber, certified seed and/or CBD, new seed varieties that will work for Montana producers are important.

Montana hemp growers not only want to know which cultivars are suitable to grow, but they want to know the best agronomic practices to follow to compete in the marketplace with hemp.

At Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC), variety and planting date trials are in their second year of study.

“We are evaluating the performance of varieties and experimental lines for producers,” said Chengci Chen, MSU EARC superintendent and cropping systems agronomist. “We are finding some of the varieties have very good potential for Montana producers.”

In addition, Perry Miller, MSU professor of cropping systems, has been looking at organic hemp in Bozeman.

EARC increased the number of varieties in the 2020 variety trials from the two varieties that were tested in 2019.

“We are testing more hemp varieties to see which varieties will do better for seed production and biomass,” Chen said.

The hemp variety trial is part of a nationwide testing program conducted by land grant universities, and Chen has procured seed from various countries for the trial.

In 2019, EARC evaluated Katani and CRS-1, both from Canada. The two varieties were planted on the early planting date of May 9, 2019, as well as the late planting date of May 29, 2019.