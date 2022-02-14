Will strip-till beets pencil out for farmers?

Sugarbeets typically have been a full-tillage crop, especially under surface irrigation, but the USDA-ARS has been researching how to raise beets with less soil disturbance that still maintain expected yield under conventional tillage.
“A lot of people thought full-tillage was the only way to raise sugarbeets, but we’ve been researching ways to keep the soil in place, and still make this a viable system,” said Bill Iversen, USDA-ARS physical scientist, who conducted the treatments with Bart Stevens, USDA-ARS, at Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center’s (EARC) irrigated plots, across the highway from the USDA-ARS Northern Plains Ag Research Lab.
Iversen was standing in front of several pieces of farm equipment, used for no-till, strip-till, and conventional tillage at EARC’s field days last summer. He pointed to each as he talked to farmers about the treatments conducted both at EARC and at NDSU’s Williston Research Extension Center’s Nesson Valley.
The ARS center in Sidney, Mont., frequently conducts plot trials at both places.
“Nesson Valley is a sandy loam site, and we are conducting the conventional tillage and no-till treatments up there,” Iversen said. “At EARC, we are doing all the treatments.”
The six treatments include: tillage (T), no-till (NT), NTR (no-till except for row cleaners on a cultivator bar), and strip-till (ST) treatments.
The NT and ST treatments each had two sub-treatments. One sub-treatment was planted into wheat stubble that was seeded with a 7-inch row spacing at a 15-degree angle to the sugarbeet row, and the other was seeded in between two rows of wheat stubble that was 12 inches apart.
USDA-ARS rotated peas, wheat, and sugarbeets for a three-year rotation for the treatments.
The no-till planter used in the study had residue removers on it.
“We do no-till with this planter that has residue removers on it. The spike wheels go down and just move the residue out of the way,” Iversen said.
They previously used barley for the rotations, but now they are using wheat.
“We plant the wheat in 12-inch row spacing and the beets are planted right in between that,” he said. “With RTK auto steer, we can generally hit that close, and that is the least aggressive tillage that we have.”
Due to a producer’s suggestion, the team also did a no-till called a “NTR” or no-till row cleaner treatment.
Iversen showed the machine to the producers.
“We like to take that in the field about two weeks before planting, if we have that window of time, and what that does is it moves the surface residue off,” he said. “Then we come in with the same planter, also with the residue removers on, in case some stuff has blown in the row we have cleaned.”
The ARS team also had a strip-till treatment using a strip-tiller. Iversen pointed to a machine with shanks underneath.
“There are probably 10 different companies still making strip-tillers, so there are quite a few options to choose from,” he said.
Iversen liked the strip-tiller they used as it provided reduced residue tillage.
“Consistently, this strip-tiller, probably year in, year out, gives us about the best of the reduced residue tillage results,” Iversen said.
The other big advantage with the strip-till machine was with fertilizer application.
“We can put the fertilizer down and incorporate it when we are doing the strip-tilling, and we get better fertilizer efficiency that way, too,” he said.
With other machines, the fertilizer is sprayed on top, which works fairly well, but incorporating N can be more efficient.
The ARS scientists also had a full-till system as a check for the other tillage treatments. Iversen pointed to the ripper in the field next to him.
“That ripper symbolizes the full-tillage or conventional tillage practice where we use the disc, ripper and mulcher inches under the beet row, and here (at EARC), we also use the leveler for the tillage treatment,” he said.
The full-till treatment was conducted without a leveler at Nesson Valley.
“Any of these reduced tillage systems (including both the 7-inch and 12-inch row spacing) keeps the soil from blowing,” Iversen said. “But last spring, the soil in the conventional tillage blew pretty bad, and none of these other tillage treatments blew.”
In fact, in the conventional tillage treatment, there were drifts of soil where the plots were divided into 12- and 7-inch rows.
“In the full-tillage treatment, we had a ridge of soil that blew off the conventional-till and was captured in the first two or three rows of the reduced tillage systems,” he said. “The reduced tillage systems definitely work, as far as keeping the soil in place.”
However, producers want to be economically successful with their beets.
“We still want to make money off it,” Iversen pointed out.
The number one issue for reduced tillage systems is getting the sugarbeet stand up and emerged.
“That is probably the number one issue of reduced tillage systems with a small-seeded crop like sugarbeets,” he said. “Corn can be planted on loose material and it does okay, and soybeans compensate beautifully. Beets are a lot pickier.”
Because of that, Iversen has included stand counts with the treatments.
“We typically see the same pattern every year,” he said.
With conventional tillage, if irrigated, and these beets were irrigated four times in 2021 (before EARC lost its irrigation from a windstorm), a slightly better stand can often be “edged out,” he said.
“For this year (2021), you can see where there were 21 beets per 10 feet for the tillage treatment versus 20.2 beets for the strip-till treatment. The tillage had just a little bit better stand,” he said.
In 2020, low fall and spring rainfall amounts caused soil to remain dry in the tillage treatments, but there was less drying of the topsoil in no-till treatments – allowing beets in those plots to emerge faster.
“Irrigation was required to germinate seedlings where there was full tillage, resulting in delayed emergence,” Iversen said.
On May 8, the no-till stand was 4.6 beets per 10 feet, while the tillage stand was 2.2 beets per 10 feet.
“But wouldn’t you know it, on May 11, we had a 21-degree freeze, which was unusual, so that hammered that experiment,” Iversen said. “What would have happened (without the freeze), we don’t know, but no-till was off to a real good start.”
By May 21, strip-till out-yielded the other treatments, with 16.2 beets per 10 feet, while tillage had 15.5 beets per 10 feet.
“We have had years where strip-till outyields everything else, or come in second place, as in 2020,” he said.
At harvest, however, strip-till had 19.3 beets per 10 feet, while tillage had 21.4 beets per 10 feet.
“In a year with a lot of wind, the higher residue does help the beet stands develop better because they aren’t beaten around by the wind so much,” he said.
Iversen said the take-home message was that any reduced-till systems “keep you in the ballpark.”
That is true especially in sandy loam soils, such as at Nesson Valley. No-till equipment tends to be easier to handle in sandy soils rather than clay loam.
“If you have some lighter soils, definitely try reduced tillage systems there first,” Iversen said.
Iversen pointed out that one year, they saw a 10-ton yield increase on the no-till system at Nesson Valley on a non-replicated set-up area. In that area, they had corn stubble, which protected the beets.
“They have set-up plots on the north end of the treatment plots at EARC and they have set-up plots at Nesson. They are non-replicated, but that is where I set up my planting depth and do other set-ups,” he said. “The soils at the north end had the full brunt of the northwest winds and they are even lighter soil than the rest of it. We saw a tremendous yield increase there. It is kind of situational, but we often see good yields on these reduced tillage systems.”
To address the question of how the barely yield was affected by the 7-inch versus the 12-inch row spacing in the grain crop, the scientists conducted a barley row spacing study in 2018-20.
The scientists found a slight yield advantage for the barley when using 12-inch row spacing compared to the 7-inch.
While Iversen feels that it is an advantage to have the 12-inch row spacing, he wants to acquire more data before statistically declaring it a real “trend advantage.”
“Even with the 7-inch row spacing when we are planting at 15 degrees, you are planting right into that stubble row every so often. The 12-inch method gets totally away from that, and I think that is why it is better,” he said. “You have to be precise when seeding, and that is the biggest challenge.”
With their barley row spacing study on irrigation in 2018-20, the scientists found a slight yield advantage when using 12-inch row spacing for strip-till and no-till.
“You don’t lose any yield with barley,” he said.
However, now that they have switched to wheat, it may be different.
In 2021, the ARS team began a three-year study with wheat to compare yields on 12-inch row spacing versus 7-inch row spacing.
The 7-inch spacing will be seeded at 1 million seeds per acre, which is the normal seed rate per 7-inch spacing, and then they will use a low seed rate spacing with the 12-inch row spacing, seeding at 800,000 seeds per acre.
“But I think with the horsepower and fuel that it takes to pull that ripper, I think you could pay for a few bushels of wheat, but everyone’s ledger is different,” he said.
Iversen said each farmer needs to figure out the economics for themselves as the farm equipment and acreage is different on each farm.
“With no-till, we do know the yields are a little lower, but it is better with strip-till,” he said.
The no-till equipment can be costly, and the strip-till is even more so, while the tillage equipment can add up, too.
However, soil health is difficult to measure, but it is improved with no-till and strip-till.
“In the first three years, you fight residue, but by the fourth year, it is better,” he said. “In the fourth year of our study, the soil was very mellow so adjustments were made so the row cleaners wouldn’t go in too deep.”