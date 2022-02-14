Will strip-till beets pencil out for farmers?

Sugarbeets typically have been a full-tillage crop, especially under surface irrigation, but the USDA-ARS has been researching how to raise beets with less soil disturbance that still maintain expected yield under conventional tillage.

“A lot of people thought full-tillage was the only way to raise sugarbeets, but we’ve been researching ways to keep the soil in place, and still make this a viable system,” said Bill Iversen, USDA-ARS physical scientist, who conducted the treatments with Bart Stevens, USDA-ARS, at Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center’s (EARC) irrigated plots, across the highway from the USDA-ARS Northern Plains Ag Research Lab.

Iversen was standing in front of several pieces of farm equipment, used for no-till, strip-till, and conventional tillage at EARC’s field days last summer. He pointed to each as he talked to farmers about the treatments conducted both at EARC and at NDSU’s Williston Research Extension Center’s Nesson Valley.

The ARS center in Sidney, Mont., frequently conducts plot trials at both places.

“Nesson Valley is a sandy loam site, and we are conducting the conventional tillage and no-till treatments up there,” Iversen said. “At EARC, we are doing all the treatments.”

The six treatments include: tillage (T), no-till (NT), NTR (no-till except for row cleaners on a cultivator bar), and strip-till (ST) treatments.

The NT and ST treatments each had two sub-treatments. One sub-treatment was planted into wheat stubble that was seeded with a 7-inch row spacing at a 15-degree angle to the sugarbeet row, and the other was seeded in between two rows of wheat stubble that was 12 inches apart.