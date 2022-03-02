WinField United releases new adjuvant – UltraLock

Leading crop protection company, WinField United, recently announced the release of their new UltraLock adjuvant. Derived from crop-based oil, UltraLock is an exciting new product that will help improve the efficacy and efficiency of Dicamba application for producers during the 2022 growing season.
With supply chain issues and growing input costs, producers will have a lot to contend with in the coming growing season. Now, more than ever, farmers will need to be ultra-cognizant of what they are putting in their tanks and applying to their crops. Combining a drift reduction agent (DRA) with InterLock, WinField United’s unique drift reduction technology (DRT) makes UltraLock a leader in weed control.
“This product marries a new proprietary polymer technology (the DRA) with our patented InterLock technology – putting the best of two worlds together,” said Ryan Wolf, agronomy service manager for WinField United.
In addition to helping mitigate drift, UltraLock has proven to reduce the fine particles in a spray application and it helps create a more efficient droplet diameter. This allows for overall better product coverage.
WinField United is all about putting the science behind the technology. Extensive wind tunnel experiments have proven just how effective UltraLock is at decreasing chemical loss due to drifting and other studies have proven it offers 20 percent more product coverage over the average DRA. This increased coverage reduces the need for re-spray while simultaneously improving yield potential.
“If you get more leaf coverage, then ultimately you will get more product to the plant, and at the end of the day, get better weed control,” Wolf added.
With more product being intercepted by the plant, UltraLock is another tool producers can use to battle herbicide resistance. UltraLock enhances canopy depth so more active ingredients are actually accessing the target areas.
It addition to its high efficiency, UltraLock will be an intriguing product for producers because it can be applied at a low use rate of 2-4 ounces, which is nearly half the rate of other adjuvants on the market today.
Due to different domestic and international factors, agro-chemicals and fertilizers have been in tight supply these past few months. Despite the circumstances, Wolf says there are no supply chain issues to worry about when it comes to UltraLock. WinField United really planned ahead when it came to producing this product and Wolf assures, that as of right now, there should be no supply issues.
Production agriculture is an ever-changing field. As farming practices advance, technology must be cost-effective and efficient. As a state of the art adjuvant, UltraLock is poised to be the cutting-edge leader in enhancing weed control technology.
“UltraLock helps the herbicides do the right thing in the field. It gets the product where it needs to be and doesn’t allow it into the environment,” Wolf concluded.
For more information about UltraLock, please locate your nearest WinField United rep or stop in to one of their aligned retail location.