WinField United releases new adjuvant – UltraLock

Leading crop protection company, WinField United, recently announced the release of their new UltraLock adjuvant. Derived from crop-based oil, UltraLock is an exciting new product that will help improve the efficacy and efficiency of Dicamba application for producers during the 2022 growing season.

With supply chain issues and growing input costs, producers will have a lot to contend with in the coming growing season. Now, more than ever, farmers will need to be ultra-cognizant of what they are putting in their tanks and applying to their crops. Combining a drift reduction agent (DRA) with InterLock, WinField United’s unique drift reduction technology (DRT) makes UltraLock a leader in weed control.

“This product marries a new proprietary polymer technology (the DRA) with our patented InterLock technology – putting the best of two worlds together,” said Ryan Wolf, agronomy service manager for WinField United.

In addition to helping mitigate drift, UltraLock has proven to reduce the fine particles in a spray application and it helps create a more efficient droplet diameter. This allows for overall better product coverage.

WinField United is all about putting the science behind the technology. Extensive wind tunnel experiments have proven just how effective UltraLock is at decreasing chemical loss due to drifting and other studies have proven it offers 20 percent more product coverage over the average DRA. This increased coverage reduces the need for re-spray while simultaneously improving yield potential.