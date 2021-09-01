Winter survival for new winter wheat varieties tested at Sidney

SIDNEY, Mont. –Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center in Sidney has been a good nursery to test winter wheat varieties - for the entire state.

“Not many of our farmers (in Sidney) grow winter wheat. We mostly grow spring wheat. However, our dryland winter wheat nursery at Sidney is a perfect place to screen varieties for winter survival,” said Chengci Chen, MSU EARC supervisor and cropping systems agronomist at the 2021 EARC field days. “Last year, we got really good winter kill on our dryland nursery.”

Jim Berg, MSU research associate in the winter wheat breeding program, was at Sidney’s field day, speaking officially for the first time. Berg said Phil Bruckner, MSU winter wheat breeder, officially retired in March, although Bruckner remains at the university. Berg plans to retire in September 2021 and has worked with Bruckner for 27 years.

“Because Phil Bruckner is not here, I have been going to all these field days and this is my 10th field day,” Berg said. “I have been working under Phil as his associate for the last 27 years, and I have done more talks this summer since he has been gone than in the previous 27 years.”

Berg said a new winter wheat breeder, as well as a new spring wheat breeder, should be in place by the time Montana farmers finish planting winter wheat this fall.

“I’d like to thank you for keeping this winter wheat breeding nursing going in Sidney. This nursery is a more winter hardy nursery than anything else,” he said. “But this year, it will also test drought.”