Yield 10 contracting for winter camelina in Montana

Yield 10 Bioscience, Inc., is contracting with Montana, Idaho, and Canadian farmers for its first acres of winter camelina.

By 2023, the company hopes to be contracting for thousands more acres, as they enter the market as a prime marketer of camelina for meal (animal feed), renewable fuels, and to produce PHA bioplastics for the replacement of petroleum plastics.

“Our seed production team is offering farmers production contracts for winter camelina with net returns similar to canola,” said Oliver Peoples, president and CEO of Yield 10 Bioscience, Inc. “We’re very much interested in finding additional growers. Since this is our first thousand acres, this is really about starting to build relationships with growers and build trust with them.”

The company is an ag bioscience company that is developing new and improved camelina varieties. They have been growing camelina for seed in north central Saskatchewan.

“A few years ago, the time came for us to develop winter camelina and that’s where our first two winter lines came in. These winter lines were developed for commercial use and grown last winter (2021-22) for the first time,” Peoples said.

In Yield 10’s winter variety trials, one of the main traits the company was selecting for was winter hardiness.

“There hasn’t really been a good winter oilseed from the northern U.S. states to up in Canada, and we feel our winter lines from Saskatchewan are meeting that need,” he said. “If a variety can survive the winter in Saskatchewan, it is probably a good, winter hardy variety.”

The two varieties of winter camelina that are showing the most promise for Yield 10 are WDH2 and WDH3. Both lines have shown consistent seed yield.

“WDH2 is a winter hardy camelina line that has been grown successfully at field scale, and WDH3 is an early-maturing line that has been grown successfully in Idaho,” Peoples said.

Peoples said winter camelina can make a good cover crop as it keeps the soil intact over the winter, improves soil quality, and requires less water and inputs than other crops.

One cropping system that might appeal to Montana farmers is double cropping.

“That’s essentially getting a second crop off the same land and that’s good for the farmer because he can get two crops, two cash streams off the same line during the same year, and use the same equipment for both crops,” he said.

Additionally, camelina can be grown on marginal lands, and has enhanced drought and cold tolerance.

“We look forward to working with farmers to introduce the positive attributes of winter camelina and the role it could play as a cover crop and in crop rotations,” Peoples said.

Yield 10 is continuing to develop winter varieties to supply camelina to renewable fuels refineries and other companies.

“You’ve got a tremendous shortage of supply (for renewable fuels). That’s what’s driving the commercial interest in camelina,” Peoples said.

As part of the energy transition, Peoples pointed out that a substantial increase in renewable diesel capacity in the United States and Canada was currently underway, with proposed and funded renewable diesel facilities having a total capacity of more than 5 billion gallons of biofuels per year.

Peoples acknowledged that soybean oil was the main feedstock headed to refineries in California and other states for renewable fuels.

“Close to all of the current needs for renewable fuels will be used off by the first 5 billion gallons of capacity. Now you have 5 billion gallons of additional capacity, and that’s primarily going to have to come from vegetable oil. That amount of vegetable oil is equivalent of planting another 60 million acres of soybean,” he said, noting that there is not enough prime acreage for that need. “What it comes down to is it has opened up this tremendous, huge, raw opportunity for essentially camelina and other oilseeds as cover crops.”

Camelina, which has a lower carbon footprint than many crops, is apt to be highly desired by refineries, he added.

Yield 10 is working with farmers located in Montana and Idaho, as well as southern Alberta (Canada) and Saskatchewan (Canada), and farmers in these areas are eligible to participate in the program.

For more information about Yield 10, see: www.yield10bio.com.