Zellmer Seed and Grain raises wheat seed, offers cleaning on Montana’s Hi-Line

Just south of Hogeland, Mont., in the upper reaches of Montana’s Golden Triangle, is where Zellmer Seed and Grain calls home. It is here, beneath the shadow of the Medicine Line, where the Zellmer family farms, cleans seed, and offers quality winter and spring wheat varieties to their fellow growers in the area.

The family patriarch, Edwin Zellmer, began cleaning seed using a portable seed cleaner about 30 years ago. In 2009, Edwin formed a partnership with son Jordan and the pair decided to take things to the next level.

“We took the portable seed cleaner off the trailer and since then we have revamped our seed cleaning business to completely stationary. We put in some hopper bins, upgraded our plant, and put in a portable scale and we have been running hard ever since,” Jordan Zellmer said with a chuckle.

Jordan attests, putting in a stationary seed cleaner was one of the best investments his family has made. Since 2009, he estimates the seed cleaning business has nearly quadrupled in size. On any given year, Zellmer Seed and Grain cleans about 20,000 bushels of their own seed and roughly 50,000 bushels for other producers.

In addition to cleaning seed, Zellmer Seed and Grain sells an intimate selection of winter and spring wheat seed. Jordan is proud to say the family only sells seed they have raised themselves and they exclusively offer varieties developed by Montana State University.

“We like to keep it simple with as good of varieties as we can grow up here,” he said.

Since 2009, the Zellmer family has found that MSU varieties simply perform the best in their growing area. They usually grow and keep on hand three different winter wheat varieties and 2-3 different spring wheat varieties.