Absarokee youth competes for national FFA officer position

Colton Young, of Absarokee, has been chosen by the Montana FFA Association to be its national FFA officer candidate and compete for an officer position at the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis in October.

“Each state selects one representative for a national officer position, and I am representing Montana,” Colton said in a recent interview.

Colton will vie for one of six national officers to represent the National FFA Organization for the 2022-23 school year.

According to FFA, the primary responsibility of a national officer is to “serve the organization in local, state, national and international activities in a way that will inform, motivate, and inspire FFA members.”

In October, officer candidates will undergo a week-long interview process with the National FFA Officer Nominating Committee in Indianapolis.

Each candidate will give a “Stand and Deliver” presentation, facilitate workshops, and have personal interviews, according to Colton.

The selected national officers will serve for a year.

“FFA is based out of Indianapolis, and from there, officers travel all over (the U.S.),” he said. “If you are selected as an officer, you represent FFA and visit different state’s FFA conventions and leadership camps.”

Growing up in Absarokee

Colton grew up on a cow/calf operation near Nye, where his dad, Brian Young, was managing a ranch at the time.

His mom, Mindy, and his dad were inspirational in encouraging Colton, his older brother, Dillon, and younger brother, Logan, to become involved with 4-H.

“Both of my parents had been in 4-H and my mom showed sheep and steers, so she was able to help us learn how to show those animals,” he said.

Colton became a 4-H member at 9-years-old.

“Being around agriculture our entire lives, we always knew 4-H was something we wanted to do,” he said. “In 4-H, I showed sheep and steers and did welding projects to show (for static projects).”

Colton and his brothers worked at the ranch for money to buy and raise their own small herd of sheep. They would show market lambs that came from that herd during 4-H Achievement Days at the county fair.

Later, when Colton and his brothers were old enough to handle steers by themselves, they bought their own cows.

“I worked at the ranch as one of my dad’s employees when I was a sophomore in high school, and we did all kinds of ranch work,” he said.

The brothers bred the cows they purchased and showed the steer calves at the fair.

“It was great buying and raising our own animals. It gave us a foundation in agriculture and an understanding of the meaning of hard work – nothing is going to be handed to you for free. You have to work for what you want,” he said.

Colton explained it also taught him how the ag industry works.

“Some years, the ag economy is really good, and some years, it is really bad. Those years, you have to go with the flow, but that is the real world of agriculture,” he said.

Colton continued to be a 4-H member all the way through his senior year in high school. During that time, he joined FFA as soon as he was able to.

“When I was in seventh grade and in an ag class at Absarokee High School, I was able to join FFA,” Colton said. He was in Absarokee’s Stillwater Valley FFA chapter from seventh grade through his senior year.

Colton worked on projects and showed animals for both 4-H and FFA and enjoyed both organizations.

“Between 4-H and FFA, playing football and basketball, and raising my own herd of cows, I was very, very busy in high school,” he said.

Colton continues to own some cows that could be the start of his own ranch someday. He has four Black Angus cows that he calved out this spring. His cows calved out heifers, and he has plans to sell the cows and keep the heifers this fall.

“I am going to keep the younger cows and sell the older cows,” he said.

Working as an auctioneer

Colton’s family also owns an auction business, Rick Young and Sons Auctioneers. His parents moved to Absarokee when Grandpa Rick needed a hand with the business.

While he was busy in 4-H and FFA, Colton also helped out at the auction business frequently.

“Grandpa Rick Young started the business about 47 years ago, and my dad and uncle helped him,” he said.

Grandpa Rick graduated from auctioneering college and then he taught Colton’s dad and uncle. Colton picked up the unique language of the auctioneer early on.

“I have been around the auction business my entire life. Now I’m one of the main auctioneers and I help my dad and grandpa. My uncle works at the mine in Absarokee, but he helps out when he isn’t working there,” he said.

Colton said he was never forced to be an auctioneer, but he saw right away it was something he was drawn to. He picked it up quickly and enjoyed it.

“Being around the auction business all the time, I learned quickly. They never forced us to do it, but the opportunity was always there. When I was younger, I took several opportunities to sell at some auctions and I fell in love with it,” he said.

If there’s an auction that runs long, Colton will jump in as auctioneer and sell for the last 45 minutes or so.

“I’ve sold everything from shop tools to a couple small tractors, lawnmowers and a couple vehicles,” he said.

Because he has been around the business so long, Colton is usually aware of the value of the items the auction sells. If there is a question on value, he can check certain websites for the approximate prices of what the item is bringing currently on the market.

People from all over the country come to some of the auctions, and summer is the busiest time for the business.

“We get people from all over the state, and when we have some of our bigger auctions, we get people from all over the country, including Wyoming, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Idaho, Washington and Iowa,” he said.

Producers also come to the auctions to bid on farm and ranch machinery, or items needed to run their operations.

“Quite a few of our ranchers and farmers come to bid on and buy swathers, tractors, combines, balers and other equipment,” he said.

As if that wasn’t enough for a career, Colton recently graduated from a one-year welding program at Montana Tech in Butte.

“I am planning on working at a fabrication shop in Billings where I worked last summer,” he said. While Colton works at the fabrication shop, he will still help out at the family auction business.

Serving as FFA state officer

From 2021-22, Colton served as the Montana State FFA first vice president.

“Montana has eight state officers and I served as first vice president. You can only serve as state officer for one year. The year I ran for a state officer position there were 19 FFA members running, and the state had a similar interviewing process as the national committee,” he said.

Colton travelled all over Montana and to several other states during his year as a state officer.

“One of the highlights of my year was going to State Officer Summit in Washington, D.C.,” he said.

At the summit, the FFA state presidents and vice presidents from every state gathered for a five-day FFA leadership workshop and conference.

“They talked about the national FFA organization and prepared us for some delegate business that will occur at the national convention,” he said. “They gave us the opportunity to serve on the delegate committees and boards for the national FFA organization.”

Each state is awarded a number of delegates based on their FFA enrollment numbers, and the state delegates are sent to the national convention to vote on business items that the national FFA organization proposes.

“I was able to serve as a delegate chair, one of six across the country,” he said.

Colton has enjoyed being in FFA and has learned a lot along the way.

“When people think of FFA, they think of it as a farm and ranch organization. While it is an ag organization, FFA focuses on developing the leaders of tomorrow,” Colton said. “Part of the FFA motto is premier leadership, personal growth, and career success, and FFA focuses on helping kids find their purpose and individual path with that.”

Colton said FFA has helped him find his path, passion, career goal and he was able to advocate for agriculture in such a way he never thought he would be able to.

In FFA, Colton was able to practice his welding skills and develop his welding career path. He was also able to be part of the ag mechanics team for five years. That FFA contest included a welding component, woodworking, soldering, electrical, identifying engines and taking a written test.

“Our FFA chapter’s ag mechanics team competed at the John Deere Ag Expo, and we took first when I was in seventh grade, and second when I was in eighth grade,” Colton said. “We were always top three in our district and went on to state several years in a row.”

Colton became a natural speaker that puts people at ease through his auction experience and FFA. He took extemporaneous speaking and did well in several FFA contests.

“FFA helped me hone my speaking so I could be a better advocate for agriculture and a better auctioneer,” he said.

Colton will bring all his experiences in FFA with him when he goes through the interview process to vie for a national officer position.

“I am excited for it, and I know no matter what happens, it will be a great experience,” he concluded.

