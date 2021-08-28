After growing project into a business, former 4-H’er gives back to the organization

As the largest non-formal youth organization in the United States, 4-H offers a plethora of life skills, lessons, and opportunities to those who choose to participate. While the skills garnered through 4-H often stick with an individual for life, the specific projects they took part in as a youth most commonly do not continue on past 4-H.
For Kayla (Meine) Page, however, her 4-H sheep breeding project still lives on today. And now, at 26 years old and several years out of 4-H herself, Page finds every opportunity to give back to the organization that helped shape her into the person she is today.
Born and raised in Dillon, Mont., Page says she has always had a love for sheep. As a young girl she would clean lambing jugs for her aunt, and in exchange Page would be given one market lamb and one ewe lamb she could take to the fair.
Her early sheep where commercial Suffolk, but as the showing bug continued to take hold, Page began branching out and purchasing club lambs. While she loved to show market lambs, it was the breeding ewes that really stole her heart. Over her tenure in 4-H, Page would buy and/or raise ewe lambs, and by the time she graduated high school and was set to exit 4-H, she had built up a flock of 15 ewes.
By the age of 18 years old, Page had aged out of 4-H, but she had yet to outgrow her love for raising show lambs.
“After high school, I was not ready to be done. My genetics were starting to get better so I just kept going and now I have 40 ewes,” she said.
Maintaining a 4-H project after high school is one thing. More than doubling the size of a project while juggling college full-time and starting a family is a whole other feat, but Page managed to do it. With each breeding season, she grabbed the opportunity to improve her herd’s genetics and now she is proud to offer a wide selection of show lambs to 4-H and FFA youth.
If someone comes to Page’s barn looking for a top-tier show lamb they could be competitive with at jackpots, they will not be disappointed. Likewise, if it is a 4-H member’s first year in the project and they just want an affordable animal to get their feet wet with, Page has an offering of those kinds of lambs, as well.
The fuel for Page’s passion is undoubtedly the 4-H members. Not only is she dedicated to breeding and raising show lambs, but she also gives of her time by offering showmanship clinics to anyone who wants to learn. She has a scale at her barn in Dillon and she encourages kids to come weigh their sheep periodically. More than that, Page says she is always available by phone if any questions arise.
Having spent her youth inside the show ring and her adult years on the outside of the ring as a coach and supporter, Page says she is most proud of her involvement with 4-H now. Her whole goal, she says, is to simply inspire more 4-H members and to give back to the organization as best she can.
“I was successful at showing myself, but I think I have turned into a better coach. It makes me happier to see people do great with my lambs than I probably felt when I showed sheep,” she said.
Her show lambs, under the care of their young 4-H owners, have been very successful in the show ring, racking up several grand and reserve champion accolades over the years. In 2021, Page sold 32 show lambs to 4-H members in Madison, Jefferson, Silver Bow and Beaverhead counties, and as the county fair season continues, Page is loving getting to travel to the fairs and cheer on those who bought show lambs from her. No matter what ribbon the lamb may earn, Page lives to watch for the smile that often erupts across the face of a 4-H’er as they proudly exit the ring after showing their lamb.
“I can get to be competitive, maybe even more so than the kids, but honestly as long as the kids and parents are happy afterwards, then I am happy, too,” she said contentedly.
4-H taught Page how to work hard, how to communicate, and how to raise and market lambs. The organization also gave her a chance to find something she would enjoy doing for the rest of her life. She encourages anyone who buys a lamb from her to look into starting a breeding flock of their own because, as she has proved, involvement in 4-H doesn’t have to end when you turn 18.