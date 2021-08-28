After growing project into a business, former 4-H’er gives back to the organization

As the largest non-formal youth organization in the United States, 4-H offers a plethora of life skills, lessons, and opportunities to those who choose to participate. While the skills garnered through 4-H often stick with an individual for life, the specific projects they took part in as a youth most commonly do not continue on past 4-H.

For Kayla (Meine) Page, however, her 4-H sheep breeding project still lives on today. And now, at 26 years old and several years out of 4-H herself, Page finds every opportunity to give back to the organization that helped shape her into the person she is today.

Born and raised in Dillon, Mont., Page says she has always had a love for sheep. As a young girl she would clean lambing jugs for her aunt, and in exchange Page would be given one market lamb and one ewe lamb she could take to the fair.

Her early sheep where commercial Suffolk, but as the showing bug continued to take hold, Page began branching out and purchasing club lambs. While she loved to show market lambs, it was the breeding ewes that really stole her heart. Over her tenure in 4-H, Page would buy and/or raise ewe lambs, and by the time she graduated high school and was set to exit 4-H, she had built up a flock of 15 ewes.

By the age of 18 years old, Page had aged out of 4-H, but she had yet to outgrow her love for raising show lambs.

“After high school, I was not ready to be done. My genetics were starting to get better so I just kept going and now I have 40 ewes,” she said.

Maintaining a 4-H project after high school is one thing. More than doubling the size of a project while juggling college full-time and starting a family is a whole other feat, but Page managed to do it. With each breeding season, she grabbed the opportunity to improve her herd’s genetics and now she is proud to offer a wide selection of show lambs to 4-H and FFA youth.