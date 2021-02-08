Beaverhead FFA Chapter works on history project

In August of last year, the officer team of the Beaverhead FFA Chapter in Dillon, Mont., got together for their traditional officer retreat. Although the format for the event was different due to COVID-19 restrictions, the goal of the retreat was still the same: plan and map out chapter activities for the coming year.

The upcoming year wasn’t looking all that exciting. The 93rd National FFA Convention had announced it would be held virtually; the John Deere Ag Expo, a large multi-day state contest held in Bozeman every November was likely going to look different; and several other in-person FFA conferences and contests were clouded with uncertainty, as well. The chapter officers and their advisor, Caleb Igo, were wondering what they could do to help keep chapter members active and engaged.

Back in early 2019, the Beaverhead County high school ag education program was in the process of moving their classroom into a newly constructed building. During the moving process a bunch of old chapter scrapbooks were uncovered, some dating back to the 1930s. Both Igo and his students really enjoyed thumbing through them and the thought occurred, maybe it would be neat to learn even more about the history of Beaverhead FFA.

“We kind of thought it would be cool to reach out to some of those people that were still around and get some of their stories before that narrative is lost,” Igo recalled.

In addition to recording stories, Igo and chapter members thought it would be fun to try and track down old chapter jackets with the goal of displaying one from each decade around the new ag education classroom.