Geraldine youth loves horses, rodeo, cows

Agriculture and rodeo are the true passions of Taryn Reid. The 12-year-old Geraldine, Mont., native enjoys every minute of life on her family’s wheat and cattle farm, located in the heart of Montana’s Golden Triangle. As a poised young cowgirl, Taryn has found successes that range from the 4-H show pen to the rodeo royalty stage. As the 2021 Big Sky Pro Rodeo Princess, Reid exemplifies all that is 4-H and rodeo.

Taryn began riding horses at the tender age of seven, and by the age of eight she began rodeoing. She has competed in pole bending, flag race, goat tying, and her all-time favorite event, barrel racing, since the beginning of her rodeo career. Recently, she has added breakaway roping to her event list.

“I started to rodeo and learned that I loved it,” Taryn said during a phone interview.

It is more than the arena dust and need for speed that Taryn loves about rodeo. As an articulate communicator, Taryn became enamored with rodeo queens almost instantly after a family friend exposed her to some Miss Rodeo Montana pageants. So when she was asked to proudly wear the crown as Miss Big Sky Pro Rodeo Princess, Taryn was elated.

The Big Sky Pro Rodeo is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) sanctioned rodeo held in conjunction with the Montana State Fair. In its 88th year, the rodeo will take place Aug. 4-7, 2021, with nightly performances starting at 7 p.m.

Like any good cowgirl/rodeo queen, Taryn has a great horse, a 14-year-old mare affectionately named Buttermilk, who helps her fulfill her rodeo royalty duties. The duo have quite the bond. Taryn tried out seven horses before finding Buttermilk, and her mom, Alix, explained it was love at first ride.