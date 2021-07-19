Geraldine youth loves horses, rodeo, cows

Agriculture and rodeo are the true passions of Taryn Reid. The 12-year-old Geraldine, Mont., native enjoys every minute of life on her family’s wheat and cattle farm, located in the heart of Montana’s Golden Triangle. As a poised young cowgirl, Taryn has found successes that range from the 4-H show pen to the rodeo royalty stage. As the 2021 Big Sky Pro Rodeo Princess, Reid exemplifies all that is 4-H and rodeo.
Taryn began riding horses at the tender age of seven, and by the age of eight she began rodeoing. She has competed in pole bending, flag race, goat tying, and her all-time favorite event, barrel racing, since the beginning of her rodeo career. Recently, she has added breakaway roping to her event list.
“I started to rodeo and learned that I loved it,” Taryn said during a phone interview.
It is more than the arena dust and need for speed that Taryn loves about rodeo. As an articulate communicator, Taryn became enamored with rodeo queens almost instantly after a family friend exposed her to some Miss Rodeo Montana pageants. So when she was asked to proudly wear the crown as Miss Big Sky Pro Rodeo Princess, Taryn was elated.
The Big Sky Pro Rodeo is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) sanctioned rodeo held in conjunction with the Montana State Fair. In its 88th year, the rodeo will take place Aug. 4-7, 2021, with nightly performances starting at 7 p.m.
Like any good cowgirl/rodeo queen, Taryn has a great horse, a 14-year-old mare affectionately named Buttermilk, who helps her fulfill her rodeo royalty duties. The duo have quite the bond. Taryn tried out seven horses before finding Buttermilk, and her mom, Alix, explained it was love at first ride.
“Taryn knew right away Buttermilk was the horse for her,” Alix stated.
Buttermilk is who Taryn saddles up if she wants to rodeo, show in 4-H, move cows on the ranch, jump or do a queen salute at the rodeo. Good horses like Buttermilk can be hard to find and Taryn knows full well what kind of treasure her equine companion is.
“I do everything on Buttermilk. She is my all-around horse,” Taryn beamed.
Although Taryn does in fact love horses and rodeo, she has even more room in her heart for agriculture, especially cows. Starting from a beloved cow named Cinnamon, Taryn has been steadily growing a nice little cow herd, all of whom have names and are gentle enough to eat out of Taryn’s hand even while out in the pasture.
With such a love for agriculture it no surprise that in addition to her rodeo princess duties, Taryn is also a very active member of 4-H. This year Taryn will be showing Buttermilk, a breeding heifer named Ginger (who is Cinnamon’s grandbaby) and a market hog named Bacon at the Choteau County Fair, Aug. 19-22 in Fort Benton.
“My market hog’s name is Bacon because that is my favorite cut,” Taryn said.
Since joining 4-H, Taryn has made lots of friends and countless memories. More than that, however, the youth organization has already taught her some very important life lessons which can be applied to all situations.
“Something I’ve learned is things don’t always go your way. They kind of go a different way and you’ve just got to learn to work around it,” she stated.
Although Taryn has done a good job of learning to go with the flow, she still isn’t afraid to plan ahead for the future. On the horizon, through the project “Colt to Maturity,” Taryn is looking forward to taking a home-raised colt named Charm next year and eventually training her to be a barrel horse. There is a good chance Charm will someday make a debut on the rodeo royalty stage as Taryn hopes to run for Miss Rodeo Montana and eventually, Miss Rodeo America. When she grows up, Taryn wants to continue advocating and communicating for agriculture in addition to being a veterinarian.
Thanks to Taryn Reid, the future of agriculture looks pretty bright.