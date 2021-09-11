Montana 4-H project provides youth with many opportunities

Paying homage to the traditions of the western stock horse, the Montana 4-H Working Ranch Horse Project is one of the fastest growing projects in Montana 4-H. Those enrolled get to learn about, perfect, and demonstrate horseback skills that are used nearly every day in a real ranch situation.

Youth enrolled in the project also have the opportunity to participate with their horses at the Montana State 4-H Working Ranch Horse Finals. This year the finals were held Aug. 28-29 in Vaughn, Mont.

Lindsay Garpestad, head of sponsor relations and a member of the Montana 4-H Working Ranch Horse Committee, offers a unique perspective on the growth of the project. She remembers competing in the project 10 years ago when she was in 4-H. Comparing then to now, Garpestad says the project and the state finals has absolutely transformed in a good way.

“I can tell you this project has gone from one class held in conjunction with the state 4-H Horse Show to an independent two-day event,” she commented.

Any 4-H member who competes in the project at their county fair is eligible to show at the Montana 4-H Working Ranch Horse Finals.

The first day of the competition at the state finals this year, 4-H youth competed against other members in their level. The project is broken down into levels, one through four. All youth start out in level one and progress on through the levels with each level requiring the horse and rider to display a more advanced set of skills.

Youth in each level demonstrated their skills across five different classes, which included a knowledge test, riding their horse through a pattern, sorting cattle, roping heading and roping heeling. Breaking the show down into the five different classes gave the youth more opportunities to place and win prizes, Garpestad pointed out.