The most wonderful time of the year is finally here. Keep in mind as you shop for Christmas décor and presents, many FFA chapters across the state will be offering goods and services as a way to help raise funds for their chapters.
Are you in need of a Christmas tree? Well, look no further than the Mission Valley FFA chapter in Ronan, Mont. The chapter has been selling Christmas trees for a number of years and has always only purchased the trees from growers across the northwest. Last season, the chapter was presented with a different option.
“One tree, farm in Polson, Mont., is owned by Marvin Kashke. He saw a couple of articles about things the FFA chapter was doing and wanted to help. Since he is retired and doesn't really want to keep running the tree farm, he offered the trees to us,” explained Mission Valley FFA advisor, Casey Lunceford.
The chapter is now able to sell trees directly from the farm and nothing helps spread the Christmas spirit like helping an individual pick out the perfect tree for their own home, Lunceford explained.
In addition to Christmas trees, the Mission Valley FFA Chapter also offers wreaths and a selection of other Christmas gifts.
Mission Valley FFA isn’t your only source for Christmas trees. Just a little south of Ronan, in the Bitterroot Valley, the Corvallis FFA chapter also has a Christmas tree offering. All total, the chapter sells about 25 trees every year and they are available for purchase at Cowpoke Ranch Supply Store.
According to Corvallis FFA advisor, Neela Andres, the money raised is used, along with the proceeds from other chapter fundraisers, to help mitigate costs for FFA members as they travel across the state and nation to compete.
The Fairview FFA chapter also offers holiday greenery for their community, located in northeast Montana. For years, the chapter has sold freshly made wreaths, but last year, the chapter decided to offer a new service that would fill a “gap.”
“During the holiday season, family and friends like to purchase a Christmas wreath to place by a loved one’s grave site or headstone. Recognizing the difficulty in displaying a wreath due to not being able to put a stake in the frozen ground, the Fairview FFA students have started making Christmas memorial boxes to place in front of the headstone or gravesite,” explained Vanessa Pooch, the Fairview FFA advisor.
Christmas memorial boxes are offered in two sizes and include a handmade box, fresh greens, red and white berries, pinecones and a ribbon of your color choice. Boxes can be ordered from any Fairview FFA member and will be ready for pick-up the beginning of December.
There are also handmade gifts galore being offered by members of the Chester-Joplin-Inverness (CJI) FFA chapter this year during the Chester Christmas Stroll, Wednesday, Dec. 4.
“The students are excited to display their welding and wood projects that they are currently working on,” explained CJI advisor, Kalee Knust. She says students have been building wooden snowman signs and Christmas trees made out of rebar.
In addition to student-made projects, the CJI FFA Chapter will be selling country meat sticks, which are a favorite of the community. Knust said they make excellent stocking stuffers.
Speaking of stocking stuffers, the Little Big Horn FFA, located in Lodge Grass, Mont., will be selling discount cards this holiday season. The cards cost $10 and offer discounts at over 340,000 stores nationwide. According to chapter advisor, Ty Neal, the biggest incentives include hotel vouchers worth up to $100.
“You can save thousands of dollars just by spending $10,” said chapter vice president, Anthony Hernandez.
The Little Big Horn FFA chapter will use the proceeds from these sales to help offset expenses the chapter occurs. Additionally, the money raised will be used to purchase FFA jackets for new members.
The holiday season, is of course, a time of giving. Every year around the holidays, the Park City FFA chapter orchestrates a heart felt food and gift drive as a way to help out families in need within the school district.
“It’s a really good experience for us as a chapter because it is a great chance for us to give back to the community,” said chapter 1st V.P., Phillip Prewett.
Chapter members gather together to collect all the donations, box them up and then distribute them. Students have found through their service, that it is often better to give than to receive.
“It’s heartwarming to see the whole chapter working together,” explained Halle Larsen, parliamentarian for the chapter.
So, with the holiday season upon us, if you find yourself looking for a unique, Montana spirited gift or if you are looking for a way to give back to your community, reach out first to your local FFA chapter. Those hard-working youth are the future of agriculture and your support will be readily felt throughout the whole community.