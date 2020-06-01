A major part of a student’s involvement in FFA is the participation and developing of their individualized Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE). SAE’s can encompass anything from livestock production, ag placement, entrepreneurial, exploratory or even service learning. If an eager youth can dream it, it is possible within a SAE.
SAE’s serve a greater purpose than just teaching FFA members to log hours and keep record books. They offer insight into business management and a host of other employable skills that may come in handy down the road. Additionally, SAE’s are a great way for students to explore the diversity of agriculture. FFA members gain first-hand experience through their SAE projects and it is not uncommon for some SAE’s to evolve into life-long careers.
Like the ever changing world of agriculture, FFA has learned to grow and develop with the fast paced world around it. Once a completely ag-centric group, FFA has now diversified. With agriculture still the foundation upon which the organization was built, FFA strives to develop outstanding individuals through their focus for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
It is often said now that FFA is about more than cows, sows and plows. Even so, there are some FFA members out there that still have a passion for animal agriculture.
For Adam Baker, from Park City, Mont., FFA is about sows and cows – literally – especially when it comes to his SAE.
“I have 10 sows right now. We farrow them out in January and then sell them to 4-H and FFA members all across the state. I also have two heifers that I will show this summer – if we have shows,” he said.
Baker’s swine production SAE got its start about nine years ago when Baker and his sister started 4-H. Their father had a history of raising pigs and with his children now ready to show, the family decided to start raising pigs again. Over the years their breeding program has continued developed.
He says his swine herd consists of all kinds of pigs sporting all kinds of colors. He has a Hereford pig, some Yorkshire, Hampshire and some pigs that are a cross of the two. Currently, Baker and his family have focused on breeding pigs that are used specifically to show and he may be his own best marketer.
“Last year I won grand and reserve for market at the Stillwater County Fair,” he said.
That being said, Baker’s swine breeding program basically speaks for itself. This year, for the first time, Baker and his family offered their pigs through an online sale. With help from Montana Cattle ConneXion, an online marketing platform based out of Park City, the Baker’s got together with another local family and offered 30 pigs for sale to youth who wanted to show them.
Baker himself is very involved with the day-to-day management of the pigs. He is in charge of feeding and caring for them in addition to helping his dad AI the pigs twice a year. He says he has learned a lot from his SAE of raising pigs and cows. He has also gained a first-hand understanding of the financial difficulties that come along with production agriculture.
“I’ve learned that raising animals is a lot of work. Farming is a lot of work in general,” he stated.
Baker will be entering his senior year of high school and is beginning to think about what life may look like after high school. As of now, he is toying with either going to aviation school or maybe welding school. Either way, he still sees production ag in his future as he wants to carry on raising pigs and cattle for as long as he can.