Plevna youth shows ranch-raised steer at Champion of Champions

On Aug. 28, the Grand and Reserve Champion 4-H/FFA steer from 10 eastern Montana county fairs advanced to the prestigious Champion of Champions steer show, held as a part of the Eastern Montana Fair in Miles City, Mont. Taking place in the heart of Montana beef county, the 20 steers that were displayed at this year’s show were nothing short of excellent.
Showing in the Champion of Champions show for the first time was Wyatt Thielen, a 15-year-old native of Plevna, Mont. The high school sophomore showed his ranch-raised steer, affectionately named Eric, to the Grand Champion slot at the Fallon County Fair.
Thielen and his twin sister, Whitney, picked out their ranch-raised steers together – sifting through the family’s entire batch of steer calves before settling on the ones they felt were best.
“My steer was a ranch-raised, registered Black Angus,” Thielen explained.
Thielen’s parents, Bob and Missy, own and operate Cactus Cattle Company, a Black Angus seedstock operation specializing in raising and selling registered two-year-old bulls. The family prides themselves on breeding bulls that will in turn be efficient producers for the commercial cattleman.
Thielen’s 4-H steer this year was a son of Tehama Tahoe, a wide-based, complete-made bull who ranks in the top one percent for calving ease direct and the top 10 percent for weaning weight and yearling weight. Point being, Tehama Tahoe is a bull known for producing easy-fleshing calves.
Tehama Tahoe’s genetics seemed to compliment the Thielen’s genetics through the creation of Eric. The May-born calf weighed 645 pounds at his initial 4-H weigh-in in January and came to fair the middle of August weighing an impressive 1,329 pounds. That equates to an average daily gain of 3.89 pounds – quite an impressive number to achieve during one of Montana’s hottest summers on record.
Thielen keeps his steer feeding regime close to his chest, divulging only that a ration of free choice hay and Scranton Equity Bull Challenger grain was used to finish out Eric the steer. The program must have worked because it was Eric’s structural correctness and adequate level of finish that pushed him to the top spot at the Fallon County Fair.
“The judge really liked how he was defined and built and she kept feeling his brisket. She liked how it was filled out,” he said.
Thielen says he has been showing steers in 4-H for the last six years. Although no stranger to the game of raising and showing steers, Thielen is quick to admit he was not at all prepared to be crowned the Grand Champion.
“I told my dad after I got out of the ring that I was not expecting that at all,” he said.
After winning Grand Champion at his county fair, Thielen had about one week to put the finishing touches on Eric before loading up and heading to Miles City for the Champion of Champions show. Being a part of such a prestigious steer show, Thielen admitted humbly, is something he won’t soon forget.
“I definitely think it was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said.
The competition was fierce, but all of Thielen’s hard work paid off in the end. Eric ended up placing 4th in the live carcass event, with an impressive 16.5-inch ribeye and quality grading out as a Choice Plus. Thielen says that showcasing his family’s top quality genetics, and doing so well, certainly made him proud.
After growing up on a ranch and taking steers for so many years, Thielen doesn’t get to sentimental when it comes time to sell his steer at the end of the project year. Eric, however, holds a bit of a special place in his heart, and Thielen admits he may just miss this steer more than he usually does when it comes time to processes him.
Like so many youth in 4-H and FFA, the proceeds Thielen earned from the sale of Eric will go towards his college fund. At this point, Thielen isn’t exactly sure what he wants to study, but ultimately he wants to come back to Plevna and continue on the family operation. Turns out, he has a knack for feeding out cattle.