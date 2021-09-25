Plevna youth shows ranch-raised steer at Champion of Champions

On Aug. 28, the Grand and Reserve Champion 4-H/FFA steer from 10 eastern Montana county fairs advanced to the prestigious Champion of Champions steer show, held as a part of the Eastern Montana Fair in Miles City, Mont. Taking place in the heart of Montana beef county, the 20 steers that were displayed at this year’s show were nothing short of excellent.

Showing in the Champion of Champions show for the first time was Wyatt Thielen, a 15-year-old native of Plevna, Mont. The high school sophomore showed his ranch-raised steer, affectionately named Eric, to the Grand Champion slot at the Fallon County Fair.

Thielen and his twin sister, Whitney, picked out their ranch-raised steers together – sifting through the family’s entire batch of steer calves before settling on the ones they felt were best.

“My steer was a ranch-raised, registered Black Angus,” Thielen explained.

Thielen’s parents, Bob and Missy, own and operate Cactus Cattle Company, a Black Angus seedstock operation specializing in raising and selling registered two-year-old bulls. The family prides themselves on breeding bulls that will in turn be efficient producers for the commercial cattleman.

Thielen’s 4-H steer this year was a son of Tehama Tahoe, a wide-based, complete-made bull who ranks in the top one percent for calving ease direct and the top 10 percent for weaning weight and yearling weight. Point being, Tehama Tahoe is a bull known for producing easy-fleshing calves.

Tehama Tahoe’s genetics seemed to compliment the Thielen’s genetics through the creation of Eric. The May-born calf weighed 645 pounds at his initial 4-H weigh-in in January and came to fair the middle of August weighing an impressive 1,329 pounds. That equates to an average daily gain of 3.89 pounds – quite an impressive number to achieve during one of Montana’s hottest summers on record.