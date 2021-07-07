Shields Valley teen raises her own cattle

Some people, it seems, are born to be athletes, exhibiting natural talent early on in their lives. Likewise, there are some people that excel early at school, pursuing their talent all the way into academia. Upon meeting and talking with 18-year-old Reace Lannen, it can instantly be deduced that this young lady was born to raise cattle.

As the fifth generation on her family’s ranch in Clyde Park, Mont., Lannen has lived the quintessential cowgirl life at the base of the Crazy Mountains in Montana’s picturesque Shields Valley, and from a young age she has had her goals set on being a cattle baron.

“I have always been around cows, but when I was 10 I decided I wanted to have my own cows and they had to be different because my dad’s cows were black and I wanted red,” Lannen remembers.

Armed with the money she had received after selling her first 4-H steer, Lannen marched out and bought a nice Red Angus heifer. From that single heifer, she has diligently kept or bought replacement heifers over the years and now she is the proud owner of 14 pairs and five heifers.

Although Lannen’s true love is for Red Angus, the young stockwoman appreciates hybrid vigor, so her herd is a strategic mixture of Red Angus, Simmental, and most recently, Hereford.

“I like baldy calves and I like the bone and substance those Hereford bulls put into my cows,” she said.

Lannen and her father are both certified to AI, so that skill has allowed her to pick and choose the bulls and genetics she most wants. She knows cattle and she knows how to breed them, so not only has she found success raising cattle in a commercial setting, but she has also had great success in the show ring.