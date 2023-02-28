Choosing to test hay to determine the quality of the nutrients is not only important for cow health, it can also save ranchers money by understanding feed quality.

Lee Schmelzer, MSU Extension agent in Stillwater County, recently shared the benefits and importance of hay testing with attendees at the South Central Ag Winter Tour series in Huntley, Mont.

“If we look at the time when cows need the most nutrition, it is in the third trimester or 90 days before calving,” Schmelzer said. “She needs the hay to meet 54 percent of her energy requirements – eight percent of the protein requirements and minerals. Testing the hay being used can make a big difference how she recovers after calving and how it affects the next breeding season.”

Schmelzer asked attendees to consider four different hay types and prices and determine which would be best to feed: a hay/grass mix at $285 a ton; a grass/alfalfa mix at $260 a ton; hay from CRP ground at $175 a ton; or barley hay at $200 a ton.

While many attendees chose one of the grass/alfalfa mixes through a random poll, the barley hay turned out to be the most nutrient-dense for the least cost. The grass/alfalfa mixes ended up testing deficient in important minerals like vitamin A, selenium, copper and zinc. Because of the lack of minerals, the hay would likely cause a delay in the estrus cycle of the cow and create issues with breeding.

“In these cases, the cow would just also need to eat more hay to be happy, so you feed more,” Schmelzer related.

The barley hay, by contrast, had very few issues in regards to excessive levels of mineral and did not end up costing the rancher in unintended effects on the health or breeding cycle.

“Testing is important because sometimes things sneak up on us and we don’t know it’s bad until we start seeing some subclinical signs like black cattle turning red in their hair color,” he said.

If hay tests show that the hay being fed is deficient in trace minerals, loose mineral can be fed in addition to the hay to ensure optimal cattle health.

“By testing the hay, we can also be sure to assess any changes in the operation,” Schmelzer said. “If you have purchased hay that you don’t normally or your water has changed or your cows are bigger than they were 10 years ago, all of that affects what you need to be feeding.”

During drought years, testing hay for high levels of nitrates is also important. An overdose of nitrates can cause nitrate poisoning in cattle, a disease often evidenced by rapid and difficult breathing, tremors, staggering and collapse as the nitrates prevent the blood from absorbing enough oxygen.

Schmelzer said if cow health seems to be declining, there are two possible factors.

“There is either a primary deficiency caused by inadequate dietary mineral intake or a secondary deficiency due to a factor interfering with mineral absorption or metabolism,” he noted. “By eliminating the hay as the source of the problem through testing, it makes it clear where to focus.”