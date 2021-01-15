Ag provisions in the recently passed COVID relief package

After months and month of negotiations, Congress has passed another round of COVID relief funding. In this particular go round, some $900 billion will be divided into direct payments, education funding and aid to industries reeling from the effects of the pandemic.

Agriculture will receive approximately 1.4 percent of the bill’s total spending, with about $13 billion being been set aside for agriculture-related relief, $11.2 billion of which to fall under the jurisdiction of the Secretary of Agriculture to be used as support to producers directly impacted by COVID-19.

Since there are agriculture provisions within this COVID relief package it may be easy to assume this is another round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program or CFAP 3, but this is not true. Rather, the payments from this round of funding are an attempt to fill gaps and better align payments with the actual losses growers may have experienced due to the pandemic.

This concept of back payments is best illustrated in the direct payments that will be available to eligible livestock producers. It is easiest to think of the livestock payments as top-up payments, a sort of balancer between the CFAP 1 and CFAP 2. The following formula, which is used to determine the newest payment rate, demonstrates this best: Cattle inventory for the period of April 16-May 14 X 50 percent (CARES ACT SALES RATE-CFAP1 CCC inventory rate-CFAP2 inventory rate).

Rates for cattle will be as follows: $63 per head for fed cattle; $25.50 per head for feeder cattle; $17.25 per head for all other cattle; $14.75 per head for mature/slaughter cattle; and $7 per head for calves under 600 pounds.