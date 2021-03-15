Assisting with calving takes knowledge, practice, equipment

Information on assisting with calving for those with less experience

Understanding how birthing works, getting the right equipment, and gaining experience are good ways to improve the odds for successfully helping a cow in difficult labor.

Timing is crucial.

There are certain times when you need to hold off on helping, and other times when you need to help quickly when a cow appears to be having problems calving, said Dr. Joe Armstrong, DVM and member of the University of Minnesota Beef Team. Armstrong started in private practice and now is the Cattle Production Systems Extension educator. He spoke recently at the February webinar series on calving.

The first thing to remember is that cattle go through three stages of labor. During stage one, the cervix is dilating, and the cow has small contractions that are far apart. She may decide to separate off by herself, may appear uncomfortable with her tail held higher than normal, and could refuse feed. You may see a mucous plug discharge at this stage.

Armstrong said that if you observe obvious signs of stage one labor, but there is no progress to stage two within four hours for a cow, or six hours for a heifer, it’s time to intervene.

Stage two is active calving. For a cow, this stage generally lasts no more than half an hour. For a heifer, this stage will likely last no more than one hour.

It begins with the appearance of a water bag or feet and ends with the delivery of the calf. The cow/heifer may be on her side with strong contractions that last for 30 seconds to a minute. (Stage three is expulsion of the placenta that needs to occur within 24 hours of calving.)