‘Beef on Every Plate’ helping feed Montanans

For the last 15 years, the “Beef on Every Plate” program run by the Montana Cattlemen’s Association has been connecting food banks in Montana with beef raised in the state and donated by ranchers.

The non-profit organization receives donations of cattle from ranchers that are processed into one-pound packages of ground beef and distributed to food banks throughout Montana.

Jan McDonald, program coordinator, said the program fills a need in rural communities while providing a benefit to ranchers.

“For the ranchers donating to the program, 100 percent of their donation is tax deductible,” she said. “We make sure the meat is getting not only to food banks in populated areas, but also to rural places that don’t have as much access to good quality meat.”

Every year, the “Beef on Every Plate” program accepts donations of animals that are processed and distributed to communities, ranging from 5-15 animals each year. The program helps to address a real need, McDonald noted.

“As cattle producers, we always have beef in the freezer. Unfortunately, this is a luxury that too many Montanans do not share. Many people are on fixed incomes, are single mothers, or the working poor. The need is overwhelming,” she said. “The Montana Cattlemen’s Foundation has provided beef for over 325,000 meals since we started 15 years ago.”

According to the USDA, one in seven Montanans struggle with hunger and 15 percent of Montana households are “food-insecure,” with people skipping meals or going to bed hungry.

Because the Montana Cattlemen’s Foundation relies on donations to cover the cost of processing, recent contributions from the Town Pump gas station chain have been critical.

The Town Pump gas station chain donates $5,000 a year towards processing costs. Individual donors also support the program annually.

The cost of processing one donated animal can be fairly significant, making the donations towards the program critical.

“We processed beef in Miles City this past month and the processing was $874, so as you can see, we need all the contributions we can get to keep this program going,” McDonald shared.

McDonald said the future of the program depends on the participation from both ranchers and financial donors.

“This year, we have completed six donations of beef and we’ll do as many as we based on donations of beef and money,” she said. “We are a non-profit organization, and everything we receive goes to Montana.”

For more information about the program, visit montanacattlemen.org or e-mail mca@montanacattlemen.org.