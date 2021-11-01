Bovine TB-infected herd confirmed in Montana

On Oct. 8, the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) issued a release confirming the detection of a herd infected with bovine tuberculosis (TB) in Blaine County. The confirmation came after extensive testing by MDOL and USDA livestock officials.

Bovine TB is a slow-progressing bacterial disease. Incubation of the disease can range from months to years and cattle often do not show any outward clinical signs. When symptoms do emerge, they are often discreet and present much like any other bovine respiratory illness. Bovine TB is transferred through close, nose-to-nose transmission. It can cross the species barrier and be transferred to humans with the main vector of such a transaction being raw, unpasteurized milk.

Due to its zoonotic potential, bovine TB is a disease that is regulated by the federal government. Although the disease was once more common in U.S. cattle herds, proper tracking and management has reduced its impact and now only about a dozen cattle herds in the country are diagnosed with bovine TB each year.

The current confirmed TB-positive herd is Montana’s first in decades. The initial infected cow was detected at a processing plant in Minnesota during a standard post-mortem meat inspection, which every beef carcass is required to go through. During the inspection, officials closely examine the carcass looking for any abnormalities. The whole purpose of the inspection is to ensure only the safest, most quality meat is allowed into the food system.

“As part of that post-mortem inspection, inspectors at the slaughter plant found an animal with lesions that were abnormal and looked like they could have been caused by TB,” said Dr. Marty Zaluski, Montana State Veterinarian.