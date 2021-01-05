Brucella hopefully to come off the select agents list

Over this past year, support has been gaining to have strains of Brucella, the bacteria that causes Brucellosis, removed from the select agents and toxins list. Strains currently on the list include Brucella suis, Brucella melitensis, and the one most important to Montanans, Brucella abortus. Removing the strains from the list would allow research on the bacteria to be done in open-air facilities.

Started after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the select agents and toxins list is comprised of 67 viruses, bacteria and toxins that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) thought could potentially be used for bio-terrorism.

The HHS and USDA are charged with regulating the list, and because the things listed are considered highly contagious and can be spread through the air, research on any of them can only be done in a closed-air, biosecurity level 3 or 4 lab. For a bacteria like Brucella, which is commonly carried by larger animals and cervids, limiting research to closed-air facilities has not been conducive simply due to a logistical lack of space.

A bacteria like Brucella may be thought of as an unconventional choice for the select agents list, given that the advent of vaccines and proper management has essentially eradicated Brucellosis in U.S. domestic livestock, and as such, zoonotic transmission has been very rare. Nevertheless, history dictates its placement. In 1954, Brucella suis was the first biological weapon ever explored by the United States, and other countries have been suspected of studying its effects as a biological weapon, as well, but to date it has never been used.