Calf vaccinations: Intranasal route or subcutaneous injection?

Is it better to give vaccines by the intranasal route or through a subcutaneous injection?

Dr. Gerald Stokka, NDSU Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist, spoke about vaccines at the virtual Central Dakota Ag Day on Dec. 3. He earlier gave a short presentation that was posted YouTube that discussed ag stressors that play a much larger role in keeping cattle healthy.

Cattle encounter risks that can affect their immune system, and when that happens, there may not be a vaccine that can overcome a situation Stokka calls “chronic risk.”

Certain situations can be high, moderate or low risk for cattle. For example, cattle that have co-mingled with other cattle are of high risk; bawling calves at the producer’s home branch of origin are of moderate risk, and becoming a yearling is an example of low risk.

“When stress becomes too much, when it accumulates over time and becomes chronic, it results in cattle becoming immunosuppressed,” Stokka said.

Stress can lead to a situation known as “chronic stress.”

“Adding all this stress together, which I call ‘accumulation stress’ or ‘piling on stress,’ leads to chronic stress,” he said.

Those animals that have chronic stress may not be able to handle pathogens that they encounter later on in life.

Years ago, there were pre-conditioning programs, but producers did not feel these programs were compensated for at the auction barn.

“Once we started realizing that the impact of respiratory disease was not just the cost of the drugs and the time and labor it took, but it actually impacted carcass quality and weight gain, we became a lot more interested,” he said.