Can producers feed alternative diets to bred cows?

Winter feeding costs account for the majority of annual operating costs in a cow/calf operation.

While forages are typically a major component of beef cow diets, high prices or limited availability of forages may lead livestock producers to consider alternative feeds.

A study by NDSU’s Hettinger Research Extension Center (HREC) evaluated performance differences between forage-based and grain-based diets in bred cows who were in mid- and late gestation, as well as the offspring’s feedlot performance and carcass composition.

“We’ve been conducting maternal programming work for years now, and every study leads to another question,” said Janna Block, NDSU Extension livestock systems specialist at HREC.

Cows were preg-checked and assigned to dietary treatments based on age and body weight, and nutritional needs were met in both diets.

“The majority of fetal growth happens in the last 60 days, so we were careful to meet nutritional requirements,” she said.

Dietary treatments were initiated around day 94 of gestation, which is at the beginning of mid-gestation – or about six months before calving. Cows were removed from treatments about a month prior to calving.

The first treatment was a limit-fed concentrate, with a mineral package in it. The diet consisted of a small amount of wheat straw, but was mostly corn grain and distillers grains.

“The corn grain was nearly 57 percent of their diet,” she said. “Whenever you are over 50 percent, that is a concentrate diet.”