Carcass removal aims to reduce livestock/predator conflicts

A government-sponsored project is touting carcass management as a useful tool to reduce livestock/predator conflicts, based on evidence in Montana.

In a presentation backed by a Natural Resources Conservation Service innovation grant, the Conflict on Workinglands group hosted a webinar in late October that shared how carcass removal efforts are working in various parts of the state.

Reducing conflicts between large predators like wolves or grizzlies and livestock is essential, according to Jared Beaver, assistant professor at Montana State University.

“Our goal is to develop and share information about how to balance the needs of people and wildlife,” he said. “We believe through collaborative knowledge and exchange, as well as research and partnerships that foster trust, we can decrease conflict.”

The presentation shared information from carcass removal projects in the Bitterroot and Madison Valley where non-profit groups have taken the lead on developing options.

Seth Wilson, executive director of the Blackfoot Challenge, said the non-profit started a carcass removal project in 2003, knowing that female bears and their cubs were often using the “bone yards,” or areas where dead livestock were put on ranches, as feeding sites.

“We started moving carcasses off the ranch and taking them to the landfill in Missoula, but that became expensive, so we worked out a partnership with the Montana Department of Transportation in 2007 to compost the carcasses,” Wilson related. “We now remove 500-600 carcasses a year in four counties that cover four million acres.”

Wilson said that partnerships have been vital to the success of the project.

“Having partnerships has really helped us to keep the cost of the program down,” he noted. “We get the truck and diesel to remove the carcasses from U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the Montana Department of Transportation provides the site for the carcass compost, and we have received grants from U.S. Fish and Wildlife as well as the Natural Resource Conservation Service.”

Wilson said the annual cost of the Blackfoot Challenge carcass removal project is roughly $25,000.

In the Madison Valley area in Montana, producers have formed their own non-profit group that removes carcasses on over 500 square miles. The project serves not only larger livestock producers, but smaller operations that may not have land for a bone yard or burial area on their property.

“We started removing carcasses in 2018 and have picked up around 500 carcasses in four years,” said Linda Owens of the Madison Valley Ranchlands Group. “We are serving producers, but also landowners who have smaller parcels and need a place to put their deceased horses, cows, and sheep.”

The cost of the Madison Valley project is slightly higher than the Blackfoot, coming in at $45,000 to $50,000 a year.

The importance of the project in the Madison Valley is tied to public perception, Owens noted.

“In southwest Montana, public safety is tied to getting carcasses off the landscape,” she said. “If there is a situation between bears and hunters or recreation, we don’t want the rancher to be blamed.”

Another group working in the Madison Valley is a group of 30 producers working with the Ruby Valley Conservation District to compost livestock at the old city dump site in Sheridan, Wyo.

“We started in 2021 and removed over 100 animals last year,” said Steve Primm, who works with the group. “In our county, there are over 52,000 mother cows, so having a way to reduce grizzly depredations is important.”

Considerations

Groups who might be considering the development of a carcass removal project should be aware of a few key items, according to the webinar presenters.

Wilson, of the Blackfoot Challenge, said that initially they had a concern among producers that their neighbors would know their death loss numbers and that would be viewed as a failure in animal husbandry.

“Initially, we made anonymous drop sites where ranchers could bring their cattle and remove the ear tags, but that system became hard to manage. So we had to assure the community that their information would be private and confidential,” he said. “Our non-profit collects the data, which means it is not held by a government agency and is also not available for public information requests.”

Owens, of the Madison Valley, said groups considering a project need to be aware of some of the community challenges.

“It will likely take three times longer than you think it should for the carcasses to break down, especially in colder temperatures,” she said. “There are also community perceptions about a compost site. You might find a perfect site, but the public might decide they don’t want it there.”

The webinar, hosted by the Conflict on Workinglands group, is available to view on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LV3cv8yaXo.