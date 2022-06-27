Cattle market expert foresees better fall prices

There is good news for cattle producers in the western drought regions, said ShayLe Stewart, of Cody, Wyo.

Stewart, a DTN Livestock Market Analyst and founder of Cattle Market News, said if ranchers can hold on until fall, better prices are coming.

Stewart was a panelist on the Good Grazing Makes Cents webinar on managing through drought organized by the Society for Range Management. More than 70 ranchers and others tuned in to watch the webinar.

According to the Society, more than half of the country reached drought status back in the summer of 2020 and has remained in drought as the summer of 2022 begins.

Stewart said she was glad to hear from other ranchers who were working to manage their operations through the drought.

“I’m so excited to be with like-minded people who really care about this industry and really care about their legacy,” she said. “So, they’re willing to put in the hard work behind the scenes to make sure that they can preserve that way of life and their operations.”

The cattle market is one that is “complex” all the time, let alone during drought situations, she pointed out.

“It was a phenomenal day throughout the cattle market today (June 8),” she said. The August live cattle contract was up $3.40 to $137.52, which was a price point that has not been seen since April.

The fed cattle market “latched onto that excitement and started to trade higher, too, upon evaluating show lists and seeing that carcass weights are declining and that slaughter speeds are continuing to run aggressively, both on fed cattle and on beef cows.”

Feedlots “stiffened their backbone” and attempted to steady prices.

“Then low and behold, prices shot a dollar higher in the south and $3-$4 higher in the north,” she said.

Stewart talked about navigating the cattle market, with drought in the picture.

“We have to ask ourselves where do we sit in the current cattle cycle? What are the short-term and long-term realities of the market and what are our goals?” she asked.

When navigating the cattle market through drought situations, Stewart suggests ranchers keep in mind these three points:

• Where do we sit in the current cattle cycle?

“That's the question that I really want you to spend a lot of time thinking about because I promise you that whatever drought plan you have for this drought in this cycle, it will not be the same strategy and it won’t be the exact same plan that you use in the next drought,” she said.

• We need to be very sober about our valuations of the short-term and long-term realities of the market, Stewart pointed out.

“That way, you can capitalize on any opportunity to gain profits, both here and now, and then later in the future,” she said. “You also need to be sober minded about what your goals are in the market. Do you plan on being a ranch that simply makes a quick buck and lets the cows go because it’s a hassle or do you want to have a legacy that you hand down to your children and grandchildren?”

Every day, Stewart charts the things that are positively supporting the market and the things that are negatively supporting the market or negatively weighing against the market.

“Right now, the biggest headwind that we have is obviously corn prices, drought inputs of any and all sources, and record on-feed numbers,” she said.

As we look to July and August, we know that fall is nearing sooner rather than later.

“Once we get to fall, I am so excited. In the fall, once we work through these record cattle on feed numbers, there will be prosperity and better prices to be had in the market,” she said.

But cattlemen need to “grit their teeth” and work through these record on-feed numbers to get their cow/calf pairs through the summer with hopefully calves that are healthy and growing.

“And we need to treat our rangeland as appropriately as stewards of the land should,” Stewart said.

She pointed out that it was important to learn from the droughts in the past. “We have culled some 1.5-1.7 million beef cows. That is 14 percent higher than what we culled at this point in 2021, and 28 percent higher than the five-year average,” she said.

That has surpassed the number of beef cows culled in 2012 during the drought in the southern half of the U.S.

“We are going to be looking at having as few of beef cows as we had in the 1950s. As you look to the fall, I hope that you are optimistic and I hope that you are ready to capitalize on the market when given the chance,” she said.

Why are prices so good for the cull market? Demand for hamburger is high right now because that is what most consumers can afford.

“People want to eat beef because it’s an awesome product. It is dense in nutritional value, and delicious in taste,” she said.

The second reason why cull cow prices are strong is because it is after the branding season and people have marketed their cull cows.

“There aren't going to be many cull cows, because all the cows that needed to go to town have already gone to town,” Stewart said.

Slaughter cow prices were $10-$12 higher and slaughter bull prices were $2-$3 higher.

Stewart shares this information with DTN subscribers, but also has a free weekly cattle market update on Facebook on a platform called “Cattle Market News.”

For more on the Society for Range Management, see https://rangelands.org.

