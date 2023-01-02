Certification programs may boost returns for beef producers

Beef producers who are looking for ways to increase their per head margins may want to consider becoming certified under a variety of programs meeting consumer demand.

The desire for consumers to purchase animals that were raised without antibiotics or hormones is a growing market, according to Kelsey Aye, north central regional manager for IMI Global.

“Over 55 percent of consumers want to how where livestock were raised and the process involved,” Aye shared at the recent Montana Stockgrower’s Convention in Billings, Mont. “In the last eight months, there has also been an increased demand from the European Union (EU) market.”

IMI provides the third-party verification needed for cattle producers to get certifications that allow the meat to be labeled with certain claims, both for domestic and international sale.

Certifications for the source of the animal and its age are needed for both the Chinese and Japanese export markets, while other certifications like Non-Hormone Treated Cattle (NHTC) are required by the EU. An additional certification, Verified Natural Beef, assures consumers that cattle have never received any beta-agonists, ionophores, antibiotics or animal byproducts.

Each level of certification has different documentation requirements, but the value back to the producer can be noteworthy.

“Based on video sales, we are seeing source and age verified animals bring $3.42 per hundredweight, NHTC animals bring $8.45 per hundredweight, and Verified Natural at $10.17 per hundredweight,” Aye related.

The cost for producers to gain certification through IMI is an annual fee of $750 to $850 for most programs, including the per head cost of electronic ear tags that run $3.50 to $4.50 per tag.

The key to gaining and maintaining a certification is ensuring that good documentation is a part of the process, including measures like recordkeeping of feed tags.

“To verify that the animals are given no hormones, for instance, we would inventory purchase receipts for product and look at the feed labels,” Aye said. “In the case of antibiotics, we would be looking for treatment records that show which animals were treated and then those animals would need to be marked with a notch in their ear tag or an off color tag, for example.”

Ensuring that veterinarians understand the unique electronic ear tag requirements for certification is also important.

“When giving Bangs vaccinations, some vets may say that it is okay to have two EID ear tags in one animal, but that is never allowed,” Aye said.

In addition to programs that focus on an absence of hormones or antibiotics, breed verification programs are also available that help cattle be marketed into specific programs. Through genetic testing, cattle can be enrolled in programs for Angus, Aberdeen, Black Angus, Red Angus, Charolais Advantage, Hereford Advantage and others.

Environmental emphasis

Another segment where certification can increase the premium back to producers are programs focused on environmental health.

“Seventy-one percent of Americans say they are worried about the environment and six in 10 Americans believe animal welfare is important,” Aye said. “We offer the CARE program certification that focuses not only on animal care, but also environmental stewardship, people, and community. The people component focuses on having local community support, succession planning, as well as safety training for people working in beef production.”

The returns for CARE certification can be as high as $12.71 per hundredweight, according to Aye.

“There are brands looking for care like Walmart and Tyson, so it is growing in interest,” she said.

For ranchers who may be looking at adding certification programs to their operation, Aye said it is important to consider which programs may fit.

“You need to ask if it is difficult for you to keep your calves natural now for a program like Verified Natural. Do you always have problems with scours or need to use medications? If you are going to start using these programs, you have to consider what it may cost to stop using hormone implants,” she noted. “You should also consider how the more claims you have, the more marketability you have, so finding programs that fit your operation are important.”

For more information, visit imiglobal.com/beef.