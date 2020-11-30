A cervid that was a farm-raised game animal kept inside a fenced-in ranch has tested positive in Flathead County forChronic Wasting Disease (CWD) on Nov. 19. This is the second detection of CWD in domestic cervids in Montana this year.
It is the first time the disease has been found in the Flathead Valley outside of Montana’s wild deer populations.
“We were waiting for a report determining whether there was lab error or other problems. We did receive back that the animal was 100 percent confirmed to have CWD,” said Marty Zaluski, Montana state veterinarian.
The report came back from the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirming the positive report, through the identification of the prion in tissue samples collected from the animal.
Zaluski said the source of the disease is unknown, but no other animals on the premise have it.
“CWD is a slow disease, developing over a year or two,” he said.
Zaluski doubts the disease could be transferred to domestic cattle or sheep herds.
“The disease has been around decades and we haven’t heard of a case,” he said.
The first instance of CWD in domestic cervids in Montana occurred in an elk in eastern Montana, also from an unknown game farm location.
Montana law requires CWD positive game farm herds to undergo complete depopulation and post-mortem testing of the herd, or quarantine of the entire herd for a period of five years from the last CWD positive case.
That has happened in this case.
The state veterinarian office plans to look at historical animal movements associated with the captive herd and its proximity to infected wildlife to try to determine the source of exposure.
Zaluski doesn’t know if a wild animal was responsible for transferring it to a farm game animal.
The actual location of the farm was not announced.
Prior to November 2017, the only documented emergence of CWD in Montana was detected in a captive game facility near Philipsburg in 1999, according to Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP). That facility was depopulated and has remained vacant.
In 2000, the state Legislature passed a law banning new game farms, prohibiting existing game farms from being sold or transferred, and outlawing hunts inside game farms.
Montana’s remaining game farms have been “grandfathered in,” according to Montana Department of Livestock officials.
The CWD positive animal in the Flathead Valley was found as a result of a mandatory surveillance program that targets game farm mortalities in Montana. The cervid was not exhibiting any clinical neurological signs of CWD, but was found dead on the affected premises.
In 2017, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) began finding CWD in wild deer, moose and elk through a sampling program.
CWD is a progressive, fatal disease that affects the nervous system of white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose.
CWD is a transmissible disease that can be spread directly from animal to animal, or indirectly through CWD-contaminated environments.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are no reported cases of CWD infection in humans through consumption of infected meat. However, some animals have become infected through eating contaminated meat.
Chronic wasting can lead to long-term population declines if left unchecked and it can destroy farm-raised game animal herds.
North Dakota still allows game animals to be farm raised.
“We have never had a case of CWD in a farm-raised game animal,” said Beth Carlson, North Dakota deputy state veterinarian.