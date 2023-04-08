It has been said that a weed is just a “plant in the wrong location,” and Montana custom grazer Ivan Thrane said he has built a business around seeing the benefit of undesirable plants.

Thrane and his wife run Healthy Meadows, LLC, a grazing operation that uses goats to provide grazing services. Thrane said he has been able to use weeds as a feed source for his herd.

“Goats are considered one of the first domesticated animals and they are able to eat plants like poison hemlock and larkspur that can kill horses and sheep,” he said. “We have been able to use goats on our property to take an old alfalfa section that was full of knapweed and bring it back to being a healthy pasture.”

Thrane said being willing to look at weeds from a different perspective has helped him to recognize how targeted grazing can bring back diversity.

“Animals will self-select for their needs and goats really like the mineral in thistle and western wheatgrass, for instance,” he said. “It reminds me of a story from the 1920s when some farmers in this area had their grass and alfalfa ruined by crickets and grasshoppers, but the Canadian thistle was still growing, so they cut it by hand, salted it, and fed it to their milk cows that winter, which kept them in production.”

Thrane lives near Red Lodge, Mont., and rents out a herd of 500 goats for custom grazing projects. Offering the service since 2008, he has discovered that not all breeds are suited for grazing and that goats pose a unique challenge.

“On some projects we have had to cross large water bodies with the herd and goats hate water,” he said. “We found that the Angora goats couldn’t swim at all. We also have found that Boer goats, which are a popular breed, are not made for Montana winters.”

Moving the herd to different project areas has also been a challenge at times.

“We are 15 minutes outside of Red Lodge, which is a tourist and ski community, and when we started moving goats on the public roads to get to a project, law enforcement tried to tell us that we couldn’t do that,” he said. “But in Montana, it is legal to move livestock on any public road if you have someone in the front and a flagger in the back.”

Thrane noted that having herding dogs is also essential to his business.

Over the last 15 years, the business has begun to refine their herd size and breed, along with gleaning a number of observations about successful grazing.

“Nature wants flowers, pollinators, and grazers,” he said. “There should be something blooming every month of the growing season. We also know that seeds can lay dormant until the conditions are right. When using grazing correctly, it can allow alfalfa and grasses to return to an area.”

For more information, visit creatinghealthymeadows.com.