When considering a highly contagious outbreak of a livestock disease like foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) is encouraging producers to develop a plan for the worst case scenario.

“The idea is that if we get into a situation where we need to limit spread while carrying on commerce, how would we do that?” said veterinarian Brad DeGrote. “An outbreak of FMD would be a trade wrecking situation, but how will we handle it on our individual operations?”

The MDOL held a number of workshops in Montana during March to help producers develop individual Secure Beef Supply (SBS) plans. Each SBS plan’s key components including a verified physical address, a USDA premises ID, movement records and a map of their operation and directions.

“The idea situation is where we have a confined outbreak where there is a fixed number of animals to depopulate so it can be snuffed out immediately,” DeGrote said. “But we are so mobile in our operations to where that may not work. That’s why it’s important to consider how we would handle that scenario on each operation.”

The workshops focused on a potential outbreak of FMD due to its “explosive contagion” and significant trade ramifications.

“We have had five outbreaks of FMD in the U.S. – the last one was in 1929,” DeGrote shared. “The FMD virus is very durable in the environment, but drying and sunlight will kill it. The problem is, for much of the year we have cool, shaded and damp environments where it can last as long as three months and it can be blown on the wind. It can be carried on muddy boots and truck undercarriages.”

The disease causes high temperatures, lameness, trouble swallowing, sloughing of the tongue tissue and other symptoms in cattle. Cattle that do not die from the virus will be diminished in their growth and reproductive capacities.

There is not cure or preventative vaccine for FMD. Animals who have acquired the illness can receive a vaccine that can reduce the shedding of the virus and the severity, but it cannot prevent transmission. In many countries that have had the virus, eradication of infected animals at high levels has been used to stop transmission.

DeGrote said if the disease enters the U.S., it will likely be via travelers or foreign food products, as the U.S. does not allow live cattle imports from infected countries.

“We can’t make the risk of picking up and carrying the infection zero, but we need to consider how to prevent the spread on our operations or stop it from increasing if we do have incidents,” he said.

Having a written SBS plan can help uninfected operations prevent adequate documentation to regulators that can help them stay in business.

“The operation will have to provide evidence that they have a good biosecurity program in place because buyers are going to be very careful and will want to protect their existing inventory,” DeGrote said.

Upcoming workshops will be held on:

• Tuesday, April 4, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dillon, Mont., Beaverhead Co. 4-H

• Wednesday, April 5, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Three Forks, Mont., Headwaters Livestock

• Friday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Great Falls, Mont., Great Falls College G-4546

Producers who attend the sessions are eligible to work with a veterinarian at no cost to complete on-farm biosecurity assessments.

Veterinarians specifically contracted by the MDOL will also be available to help producers who may not have a private veterinarian available for SBS plans. Please contact Dr. Brad De Groot (bradley.degroot@mt.gov) with questions or sign up for an upcoming session at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D99TPH5.