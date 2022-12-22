Economist examines impact of formula contracts on cattle market

With retail beef prices at an all-time high over the last two years, why aren’t cattle producers experiencing high returns as well?

The issue may lie in the increasing prevalence of formula contracts, or contracts that cattle feedlots sign with packing companies to lock in a purchase price. Economist Nathan Miller, who is also a professor at Georgetown University, said that formula contracts are the “something else” in the beef market that is increasing meat packer profits.

“More and more feedlots are opting into a formula contract model and this is a real change in the market according to the data from 2005-2019,” Miller noted. “Because formula contracts are tied to the cash market price, if the packers submit a low bid on the cash market, they also pay less for formula contracts.”

Formula contracts between feedlots and packers essentially offer feedlots the same price on a contract as the feedlot would receive on the cash market at the time of sale. However, there is an appeal to the feedlots in having a secure buyer set up.

“These formula contracts appeal to feedlots because they get buyer assurance,” Miller said. “It is possible that on the cash market there may not be a buyer when the cattle are ready and that means the feedlot could put more feed into an animal, and therefore more cost, while it is waiting on the cash market. Since they would also get the same price as the cash market, there doesn’t seem to be any downsides.”

However, this model allows for the current four large packing companies to distort the market.

“There is a strategy the meat packers are using to increase their margins,” Miller shared. “It is difficult for them to find a way to raise retail prices on a commodity, however, if they look at their inputs upstream, (beef) is no longer a commodity, but a live animal. If they can lower their price to feedlots, their margin expands, resulting in fewer feedlots and fewer cattle.”

Creating fewer cattle on the market by reducing the number of feedlots will create higher prices from retailers due to creating scarcity in the meat market, according to Miller.

“Some may say that formula contracts can’t affect the cash market, but that is only true if all the companies purchasing contracts are small,” Miller explained. “When there are only four companies doing the buying, that changes things.”

Collective action problem

As an economist researching the cattle market, Miller said the reason that formula contracts continue to be accepted by feedlots despite their potential poor returns is a problem known as the “collective action problem.”

“When one feedlots signs a contract, it doesn’t affect the market, but when many sign, it allows the packer to distort the cash market prices because they have control of supply,” he said.

Fixing the formula contract problem has a few options, according to Miller.

“To remove the market distortion, we could either ban formula contracts, remove the tie between the formula contracts and the cash market, or break up the packers so they are smaller and cannot distort the market,” Miller related. “As an economist, this is what the data is showing.”