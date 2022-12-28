Ethnic lamb market showing to have unrealized potential

The future of lamb meat sales in the U.S. will likely be tied to the ethnic market, an area where there is currently an unrealized opportunity, according to Abdullah Hussaini of Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association.

“Right now, we are restricting consumption of lamb because there is no label for the ethnic market on the product,” he said. “Ninety percent of our market is in the ethnic market and it is continuing to grow. The ethnic population in the U.S. is marrying from outside of the country and bringing those people in, along with their preferences and traditions.”

Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association is a company that owns a dozen sale barns in Wisconsin and trades in all classes of livestock, as well as private treaty sales and online sales. Hussaini recently spoke on the topic of the ethnic meat markets at the Montana Wool Growers Association conference in Billings, Mont.

The ethnic markets include meats processed for the Halal, Kosher, Hispanic and Asian markets. Each group has specific rules or preferences related to the processing.

“For the Asian markets, they like to burn the hair off and eat the skin; the Hispanic markets prefer old cull ewes; and the Halal and Kosher markets have certain rules about harvesting,” Hussaini said. “The word ‘Halal’ just means permissible. For an animal to be considered ‘Halal’ by the Muslim population, it has to be killed by a Muslim, in god’s name, with the animal facing towards Mecca. The jugulars, windpipe, esophagus and spinal cord must all be cut in one swipe of the knife.”

While there is a large demand for Halal meats, Hussaini said there is not currently a standard label for the meat in the U.S.

“The older generation in the U.S. wants to kill the animal themselves, but the younger generation is looking for a label from a third-party verifier that the meat is Halal,” he said. “Down the road, more people are going to be looking for a retail-ready product.”

Hussaini said the sheep industry needs to realize the potential to increase sales with a Halal label.

“As an industry, we need a logo on the product to show Halal,” he said. “Right now, the industry isn’t trying to market to that sector and there may be concerns that if the product is labeled it won’t be purchased by the Jewish/Christian market.”

Market timing

In addition to taking advantage of the opportunity a Halal label could bring, Hussaini said that modifying the availability of lamb to meet the Muslim and Jewish holiday schedules could be advantageous.

“For example, the Eid al-Adha holiday is coming up on the Muslim calendar on June 29, 2023. During that time, every man or woman is required to buy a lamb over a year old without a physical defect and have it harvested and give away two-thirds of the animal. This is a prime time of year to be marketing lambs, but it doesn’t follow our current production schedules,” he noted.

Since Muslims or Jews may have a hard time currently finding labeled product at the store, many will buy at sale barns or private treaty for their holiday purchase. However, Hussaini had some advice for producers who may be selling to those customers directly.

“You have to know that haggling over price is part of their cultures. So be prepared to haggle, but don’t give an inch. That inch will turn into a mile,” he said. “It’s also best to work with a bonded dealer or a market agency for larger purchases. A dealer or an agency can make sure that a valid check is deposited into your account.”

Preparation

An additional benefit to selling lamb to the ethnic market is the potential for increased profits due to the preparation methods.

“When we look at how these cultures eat, a lot of people eat with their hands, so there is more interest in pieces of meat that include bones,” he said. “As the seller, this means you will end up making more because you can be paid for the bones along with the meat.”

In order for the ethnic lamb market to really develop in the U.S., Hussaini noted that there will have to be a shift in the companies and brokers reaching out to the ethnic market.

“We will need to have a shift in the sales people because Jimmy or Johnny can’t sell to these markets. It will have to be a Mohammed or another name that works in their culture,” he said. “We will have to develop the trust in representation from the ethnic markets.”