Former MSU sheep specialist part of YouTube sheep series

Whit Stewart, a former Montana State University’s Extension sheep specialist and professor of sheep and wool production, is one of several experts bringing a YouTube series to sheep producers about management considerations for their herds.

Stewart is currently University of Wyoming’s Extension sheep specialist and joins with Bridger Feuz, Extension livestock specialist, and others on the videos.

The YouTube series is called “GOT SHEEP?”

The series assists American sheep producers, especially in the western U.S., with management considerations for their flocks.

“We have a panel discussion at the end of each video, so it is more interactive,” Stewart said. He calls it “a new way of providing important information to sheep producers.”

One video looks at market timing for lambs, including price trend.

“The video also demonstrates a tool for help to make marketing timing decisions,” Feuz said. “Fluctuating markets make it tough for sheep producers.”

Other videos look at using some economic tools to assess risks and manage your sheep.

There are videos on recordkeeping and one on range management and drought mitigation.

“That is some very helpful and current information,” Feuz said.

There are also videos on parasite control and livestock risk protection insurance, adding sheep to your cattle operation, and other tools for sheep producers.

“We are doing eight of these videos and these should be interesting to you, whether you have a few sheep or a large rangeland flock,” Feuz said. “Dr. Stewart is our sheep specialist and he covers a lot of ground in these videos.