Geo-fence technology could be the wave of the future

MALTA, Mont. – Virtual geo-fences may be the wave of the future for ranchers who are looking for solutions to managing intensive grazing with their herds, as well as managing migratory wildlife, without building costly hard fencing.
“In order to do intensive grazing in the arid land that I live in, where pastures range from 100-4,000 acres, it is cost-prohibitive for many ranchers to build fences, so we are using a new technology called ‘Vence,’” said Leo Barthelmess, a rancher in Phillips County.
Vence, a U.S. company, designed a geo-technology virtual fence product and software, which uses global positioning system (GPS) satellite technology to contain cattle without the need for a physical barrier. The cattle wear a light collar that holds the electronics on their neck, which has the “fence” boundaries inputted.
At Barthelmess Ranch, Leo and his wife, Darla, manage their Red Angus cow/calf operation with Leo’s brother, Chris, and his wife, Deb, along with some other cooperators. The ranch has been in its current location since 1964.
The family grazes some cattle on federal land allotments, managed by the Bureau of Land Management. They also graze cattle at the Matador Ranch, where around 19 community ranch families graze using soil health practices like intensive grazing.
Vence has been working well for the Barthelmess family, who want nutritious grass for their livestock and wildlife.
“We use the Vence technology to subdivide the existing pastures that we have for intensive grazing management to increase stock density, which promotes plant density and soil health,” Leo said. “Barthelmess Ranch has found the better we manage our grazing lands, the more nutrition there is in the forage, not only for livestock, but for wildlife, as well.”
The Barthelmess’ calve beginning on April 15, and they wean their calves in November. The family markets their calves through video auction and local auction sales.
The family uses the Vence technology to manage their mature cowherd.
“Using Vence, we collared 450 cows in 2019-20,” Leo said. “The newest collar design is a very light chain product, which holds the electronics on their neck. Animal welfare has been paramount in the designs, and with the latest design, if an animal is caught up on a tree or something, it can break free.”
The technology works by providing a sound warning via the collar to the cow when it approaches the grazing boundary. If the cow goes beyond the audible, a physical stimulus is implemented.
“It takes about two days to initiate training in the cows, and we have had around 95-99 percent compliance (in the first two days),” he said.
After the first couple of days of training, Leo starts to build a specific landscape with boundaries (or virtual fencelines) through the company’s website that fits their particular grazing needs.
“With this technology, we can start to put more cattle on less space, and move more cattle more often for better grass re-emergent growth to promote soil and grass health,” he said. “By increasing the stock density of a grazing animal, we can start incorporating more manure and more vegetation from residual grazing plants that have been grazed and ungrazed.”
At Barthelmess Ranch, five repeater stations have been set up around the ranch, covering95 percent of its geography, for the Vence technology. Leo will design the boundaries for his virtual fence and run it through the company’s engineer.
“Before grazing, I call up and have a Zoom meeting with a Vence engineer in San Diego, and I have this menu of pastures that I have built and he will say whether or not they will work with the technology,” Leo explained.
When they arrive at a solution, the boundary instructions are sent to the repeater stations.
“The repeater stations convert the phone signals to a radio signal, and the radio signal is sent to the collared animals. We can put up to 16 pasture movements into a collar,” he said.
The collar communicates directly with the satellite whether or not there is line of site to a transmitter station.
The main downfall with the technology is battery life. The batteries die within about five months of use in the collars.
“We collar our cows in March and turn them out on new grass growth,” Leo said. “We manage them intensively when the grass is first growing. By the middle of July, when grass growth slows down, it is not so critical.”
In August, the collars are removed and the batteries are replaced. The collars are put back on in November for late fall and winter grazing.
“We can go back in with a winter grazing rotation, and we can use protein supplements and high stock densities to knock down decadent vegetation and put the vegetation on the ground so it inhibits water runoff in a big rain event and also feeds the soil biology,” he said.
In the fall of 2021, they did not collar the entire cowherd for the winter due to grazing only being allowed for a month because of the drought.
However, they plan to collar 20 cows this winter to see how durable the collars are out in the snow and to do some bale grazing out on the snowy pastureland for soil health.
“I want to see how well the collars retain the batteries in that situation and do some bale grazing, as well,” he said.
By re-collaring twice a year with new batteries, Leo said they have had really good success managing the cows year-round with Vence.
While the family destocked during the 2021 drought, Leo hopes to have 450 cows grazing back in the spring of 2022.
Vence is useful for controlling the amount of time a cow is in a certain paddock.
“Vence prevents cows from taking a second bite of grass. That way, the grass can replenish its root systems and continue to grow and support soil biology,” he said. “We’re trying to reduce the amount of bare soil on the range.”
The family’s main goals with Vence include increasing the amount of vegetation on the grassland for both livestock and wildlife, improving soil health for more nutritious grass and improved water infiltration rates, and retaining rainwater and snow melt on the range.
Vence has also been positive for wildlife migrations. Hard fences can create collision issues for sage grouse chickens and can inhibit antelope and other wildlife migrations as wildlife struggle to move under hard fences during deep snow events.
In 2018, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Interior Department awarded a grant to help fund a demonstration project for the virtual fencing on Barthelmess Ranch.
There were two main reasons for awarding it, according to Leo.
The ranch in Phillips County is part of the second-longest wildlife migration in North America.
“This is a pretty critical wildlife area in Phillips County. Antelope migrate from southern Canada to southern Montana, and if the snow is too deep, it is difficult for antelope to migrate under fences,” Leo said. “In addition, the Vence technology supports less infrastructure, and sage grouse chickens will not collide with virtual fences.”
The other reason was to see whether the ranching community in Phillips County could support soil health through grazing management.
“The Hi-Line area of Montana is the last remaining intact grassland in the world, and the better we manage our grazing land, the better nutrition there is for both livestock and wildlife,” he said.
With the current technology, animals still need a perimeter fence or a legal boundary fence, but the technology can replace pasture fences for grazing within the ranch.
“We have 38 permanent pastures. As those fences fail from age, we can replace them with the Vence technology at a far cheaper price and that will be beneficial to the ag and grazing economy and benefit wildlife,” Leo said.
For more information about Vence, see https://vence.lo.