Geo-fence technology could be the wave of the future

MALTA, Mont. – Virtual geo-fences may be the wave of the future for ranchers who are looking for solutions to managing intensive grazing with their herds, as well as managing migratory wildlife, without building costly hard fencing.

“In order to do intensive grazing in the arid land that I live in, where pastures range from 100-4,000 acres, it is cost-prohibitive for many ranchers to build fences, so we are using a new technology called ‘Vence,’” said Leo Barthelmess, a rancher in Phillips County.

Vence, a U.S. company, designed a geo-technology virtual fence product and software, which uses global positioning system (GPS) satellite technology to contain cattle without the need for a physical barrier. The cattle wear a light collar that holds the electronics on their neck, which has the “fence” boundaries inputted.

At Barthelmess Ranch, Leo and his wife, Darla, manage their Red Angus cow/calf operation with Leo’s brother, Chris, and his wife, Deb, along with some other cooperators. The ranch has been in its current location since 1964.

The family grazes some cattle on federal land allotments, managed by the Bureau of Land Management. They also graze cattle at the Matador Ranch, where around 19 community ranch families graze using soil health practices like intensive grazing.

Vence has been working well for the Barthelmess family, who want nutritious grass for their livestock and wildlife.

“We use the Vence technology to subdivide the existing pastures that we have for intensive grazing management to increase stock density, which promotes plant density and soil health,” Leo said. “Barthelmess Ranch has found the better we manage our grazing lands, the more nutrition there is in the forage, not only for livestock, but for wildlife, as well.”