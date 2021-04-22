Grizzly bears to remain listed as ‘threatened’

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a press release on March 31 stating that, after a five-year status review, they were recommending grizzly bears remain listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act. The announcement came as yet another federally-backed heavy blow to producers in Montana who continue to suffer livestock losses due to grizzly bears.

In the lower 48 states, grizzly bears are found in six different recovery areas. Two of the recovery areas, the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE) and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE), are of greatest interest to Montana producers. In these two particular recovery areas, grizzly bears have far superseded their recovery thresholds with an estimated 1,029 found in the NCDE and some 718 in the GYE.

Despite the fact they are thriving in Montana, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service felt grizzly bears should remain listed as “threatened,” stating in their press release:

“The grizzly bear is listed under the ESA as a single entity in the lower 48 states. As such, the status review and recommendation is made to the listed species as a whole. Although grizzly bear populations in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems are biologically recovered, five-year status reviews must evaluate the status of a species as it is currently listed under the ESA to ensure it is receiving the appropriate level of protection.”

Montana agriculture grassroots organizations were disappointed by the press release. One such organization, the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA), feels grizzly bears should be delisted and their management should be left up to the individual states.