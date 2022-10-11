Horse trainer/clinician reflects on natural horsemanship

At a recent horsemanship conference in Dillon, Mont., horse trainer and clinician Buck Brannaman made a statement that resonated with many.

“The horse doesn’t need to be saved – he is fine without you,” Brannaman told the Natural Horsemanship Revolution attendees. “But the person needs to change.”

During his presentation as the keynote speaker, Brannaman reflected on his own evolution as a horseman and the ideas that challenged him as a young man.

“My foster dad told me he was going to teach me how to shoe a horse and ride a colt, and that way when I was out in the world, at least I would eat,” he related. “I did end up riding colts, but it was with broken fingernails and claw marks and doing the best I could.”

Brannaman noted when he learned to start riding young horses, the methods were rough and without much interest in gaining partnership from the horse.

“We would run a colt in, suck him down in the halter, tie up a hind leg and slap a saddle on him whether he liked it or not,” he said. “After that, when I was about 16 or 17 years old, I heard about a Ray Hunt clinic and I was thinking that I didn’t need any of that horse show crap, but I went.”

Brannaman said by attending the Hunt clinic, his perspective began to change.

“I stayed the whole day, and darn it, I walked away not knowing that a horse could do that kind of stuff,” he said. “I had been cowboying on the horses that if they didn’t make it, they were going to chicken feed, but when I started going to Ray’s clinics, that changed my life. I shudder to think what I would be like without all that.”

Brannaman said he recognizes today what a challenge it was for Hunt’s natural horsemanship methods to be accepted into a world where cowboys “broke” a horse.

“You know, a lot of people in this country detested Ray Hunt because he went against convention. He had to have broad shoulders, but a lot of people don’t realize that Ray grew up with a clubfoot and that means he had already learned to take criticism and judgment,” he said. “Ray could get done in half an hour what it took other people to do in six months.”

Hunt, a student of the famous horseman Tom Dorrance, began giving horsemanship clinics in the 1970s. He started each one of his clinics by saying, “I'm here for the horse, to help him get a better deal.” Hunt, who died in 2009, promoted the idea that if humans were willing to change how they interacted with horses, the horse’s performance and behavior would improve.

“The things that Ray did is now the standard by which young horses are measured,” Brannaman reflected. “To think of all the people that have been affected by Ray and Tom. Ray rescued more horses than any man alive by helping people be handy with horses.

“One person can help 400-500 horses and that becomes exponential. No one rescued more horses than that guy,” he added.

To improve individual horsemanship, Brannaman said a horseman needs to understand the three things that a horse needs.

“Horses want support, comfort, and peace,” he said. “To get that, they need three kinds of confidence. They need confidence in their environment, in their rider, and within themselves.”