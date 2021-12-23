Knebels carry on family legacy, passion for raising quality cattle

As the fourth generation on her family’s ranch, for Katelyn (Kohlbeck) Knebel, raising cattle is about legacy and passion. She follows in footsteps of her mother, Kathy (Storey) Kohlbeck, as a cattlewomen dedicated to breeding quality Hereford and Red Angus seedstock that are noted for their soundness and docility.

The Storey name is one synonymous with Herefords in the state of Montana. Katelyn’s great-grandparents homesteaded on the banks of the Gallatin River in 1919, purchasing their first registered Hereford cattle in 1935. The family stuck true to the breed’s foundation, focusing on horned genetics until the 1980s when Katelyn’s parents, Chuck and Kathy, returned to the operation and began incorporating more Polled genetics.

Katelyn grew up in a lifestyle filled with cows. She was her dad and grandpa’s “right hand man” in the shop, out in the calving lot, or in the hay field. Immersed in the traditions of her family heritage, Katelyn grew up showing Hereford cattle. She obtained bachelor’s degrees in Animal Science and Ag Economics from Oklahoma State University in 2012 and a master’s degree in Meat Science from Montana State University in 2013. After marrying her husband, Garrett, the Knebels returned to the Storey family land and went right to work carrying on the family business.

Garrett comes from a Red Angus background, so in addition to running Storey Hereford Ranch, the Knebels also sell registered Red Angus seedstock under the name Harmony Hill Red Angus. Currently, the couple is running about 170 head of mother cows and 70 replacement heifers. The operation is split evenly, numbers wise, between Hereford and Red Angus.